Warframe 36.1.0 patch notes for Lotus Eater update: Low-level enemy buffs, Excavation and Bounty QoL changes, and more

Warframe's Lotus Eaters update (36.1.0) has just gone live with a new cinematic prologue to 1999. However, the patch notes for 36.1.0 are also worth skimming through. There are some interesting changes that will affect newcomers and veterans alike. Among its highlights are a persistent Extraction marker for Excavation missions, and 'rare' Forma drops from Relics counting as 2 Forma Blueprints (finally).

Here are the full patch notes for update 36.1.0, as well as what you can expect to find in the latest Warframe update.

What's new in Warframe Lotus Eaters?

New Equipment

Warframe's Lotus Eaters update adds much more than the headliner quest. Specifically, this update also debuts Sevagoth Prime and its new Relics, as well as other Prime gear as follows:

Sevagoth Prime

Nautilus Prime

Epitaph Prime

Expand Tweet

Trending

New Cosmetics

As part of the most expensive Sevagoth Prime Acess bundle, the following exclusive accessories are as follows:

Navic Prime Mask (Sentinel)

Navic Prime Wings (Sentinel)

Navic Prime Tail (Sentinel)

Maginav Prime Signa

Moreover, while there are no Gilichap Prime, this update introduces some new shiny cosmetics with TennoGen Shadows 3:

Styanax Ares Skin: A unique skin for the Styanax Warframe, designed by blazingcobalt and Vis.

A unique skin for the Styanax Warframe, designed by blazingcobalt and Vis. Rhodora Syandana: A syandana for your Warframe, designed by led2012 and Xtygian.

A syandana for your Warframe, designed by led2012 and Xtygian. Impaktor Fist Skin: A unique fist weapon skin designed by Travelling Merchant.

A unique fist weapon skin designed by Travelling Merchant. Kuvael Ximitotix Heavy Blade Skin: A unique heavy blade skin, designed by Erneix and edwino22.

TennoGen Shadows 3 (Image via Digital Extremes)

All changes in Warframe update 36.1.0

The following are all the changes introduced in Warframe Lotus Eaters patch 36.1.0:

Increased the innate enemy sense (their ability to detect players) in Open Landscapes from 30m to 80m.

Waypoint markers will now appear on enemies in certain Open Landscape Bounties when the following conditions are met. These markers intend to offer players assistance when they face difficulties with the Bounty!

Exterminate Bounty: when 2 minutes remain.

Defend an Area: when the Control Level falls below 30%.

Supply Sabotage: Carrier enemy is marked with 3 or fewer enemies remaining.

Made the following changes to lower-level missions to offer more engaging combat. Our goal is to strike a balance between not being too punishing, but also encouraging players to adopt behaviors that will help them take on harder content -- ie. not just standing still and shooting folks.

Increased enemy spawns on Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Phobos, Ceres, and Jupiter (base version only, Steel Path remains the same).

Increased accuracy of Grineer and Corpus enemies below level 55.

Adjusted Grineer Trooper behavior to work more closely within their effective weapon range.

Increased base damage multiplier for Grineer and Corpus, but amended how it scales to compensate. The goal is to make them hit harder at lower levels but keep things the same for higher-difficulty content.

Reduced the amount of enemy spawns around the Spy Vault during the Vox Solaris Quest to make that section a bit less difficult for new players.

This level reduction has also been applied to Venus Spy missions below level 20.

Players are now unable to play regular missions during the Vor’s Prize Quest. This prioritizes the tutorial missions and reduces confusion on what nodes they should be playing -- ie. the only one available to them will be the next mission in this Quest!

Once players have completed Vor’s Prize, the nodes they have unlocked will become accessible once more.

Improved the flow of the Saya’s Vigil Quest as follows:

Integrated Konzu’s “Prove Yourself” Bounty into Saya’s Vigil Quest instead of players needing to complete it and then initiate the Quest. The Tenno Guide will now take players to Cetus to talk to Konzu to streamline the process.

Improved waypoints and objective text to clarify the next steps for players.

Removed the “Refuse” voice line option when talking to Saya, as players can simply leave Cetus if they do not want to continue. Selecting it would require them to reload Cetus if they wanted to proceed.

Accepting Saya’s Quest will now direct players to walk through the Cetus doors instead of immediately teleporting them out into the Plains of Eidolon. This reinforces the expected behavior of how to enter the Plains from Cetus once the Quest is complete.

Changed Vendor icons on the Cetus Map to white instead of yellow to contrast them with Quest objectives.

Changed Excavation waypoints and objective text as follows to better explain mission mechanics:

Once Extraction becomes available, the Extraction waypoint marker now remains completely visible for the remainder of the mission. “Get to Extraction” is now the Main Objective once players have completed one dig, with “Complete Additional Excavations” listed below it as a Bonus Objective.

Updated mission transmissions to better explain mission mechanics and added additional hint transmissions.

Fixed players being teleported to the end of the Bullet Jump tutorial in the Awakening Quest if they fall into a certain teleport volume. Now they will be teleported to the start of the section they failed so they can re-attempt it!

Fixed the Necramech at the end of the Heart of Deimos Quest being a regular Necramech instead of the Quest-specific boss.

Also increased the overall health and tankiness of this foe.

Fixed Caches in the Vox Solaris Quest not being properly embedded in the ground.

Fixed enemies spawned during the Captain Vor fight in the Vor’s Prize Quest being level 10 instead of 3 (to match mission level).

Added a 100 x Air Support Blueprint Recipe to the Tenno Lab in your Clan Dojo!

Added an In Memoriam shrine to honor a Digital Extremes Tenno.

Increased the number of Forma Blueprints earned from Uncommon Void Relic rewards from 1 to 2. This was a common request from the community, now made a reality!

Reduced Steel Path Mirror Defense incursion waves from 5 to 2.

Updated all Mining Tool descriptions to include “Travel far from Hub settlements for the best chance of mining rare minerals”.

Reduced the sound muffling when using Ash's Smoke Screen, Banshee's Silence, Ivara's Prowl, and Loki's Invisibility.

High-importance gameplay-related sounds will no longer have any muffling applied to them when these abilities are in use.

Removed the ability to donate Duviri Orbiter Decorations to the Dojo if a Dojo Decoration recipe also exists for that item. This was causing certain Dojos to be inaccessible if they marked a room containing the Duviri Orbiter Decoration variant for destruction.

Affected Duviri Orbiter Decorations in Clan Vaults have been replaced with appropriate resources to build the Dojo Recipe. Placed Duviri Orbiter Decorations in Dojos have been swapped to the Dojo Decoration variant as well.

Bundles containing color palettes will now list the item as "[Name] Color Palette" upon hovering to help clarify pack contents.

Adjusted the audio mix on the Tenet Glaxion.

Players can now interact with their parked Landing Crafts in the Chrysalith to leave the Hub, just like in Relays.

Reworked Mission 2 of the Duviri Paradox Quest to remove its tutorial elements, and added a small introduction to the Tales of Duviri book.

Since the Duviri Paradox was initially designed as an alternative starting point for new players, its early missions included various tutorial elements for Warframe gameplay. These are no longer necessary due to the Quest now being locked behind the Uranus Junction as of 36.0.8.

Added more space between subtitles and UI options lists so that they don’t overlap.

Changed the button on unowned equipment in the Arsenal from “Purchase” to “View Details” to clarify that it will take you to its Market page instead of inferring that it will be purchased upon selecting that button.

You can find the visuals of all the new TennoGen skins, as well as a list of bugfixes, in the official blog post about patch 36.1.0. Check out our other guides on this game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback