All Sevagoth Prime Relics in Warframe and how to get them

Sevagoth Prime is the third primed Warframe to release this year, and you can craft him by farming all his Relics. Like always, you can buy two Prime Access bundles to get instant access to Sevagoth Prime and all other Primes released with the Lotus Eater update. However, for free-to-play Tenno, farming his Relics is the cheapest intended method.

In this guide, we will go over all the Relics that currently drop Sevagoth Prime's Warframe parts, and the fastest way to get them.

All Relics that drop Sevagoth Prime in Warframe, explored

The Relics you need to farm for the Sevagoth Prime Warframe are Axi S17, Neo A13, Meso A7, and Lith C12.

Component Blueprint Relic (and Rarity) Where to farm Recommended way to open Sevagoth Prime Chassis Axi S17 Relic (Rare) Lua, Apollo (Disruption) Radshare Sevagoth Prime Systems

Lith C12 Relic (Common) Hepit, Void (Capture) Intshare Sevagoth Prime Neuroptics Meso A7 Relic (Common) Olympus, Mars (Disruption) Intshare Sevagoth Prime Blueprint Neo A13 Relic (Uncommon) Ur, Uranus (Disruption) Radshare

Like any other Relic that's not vaulted, you can farm these from the regular sources. If you're looking for the most efficient way, here are the fastest Lith, Meso, Neo, and Axi Relic farms.

Fastest way to get Sevagoth Prime Relics: Relic Pack Vendors

Sevagoth Prime boasts higher stats and an easier grind (Image via Digital Extremes)

Technically, the fastest way to get them immediately involves a degree of luck: buy out all Relic vendors. Several Syndicates in this game have Relic packs on sale, and these have a chance of rolling the new Relics once you purchase them. Some of these vendors are

All Neutral Syndicates, i.e. New Loka, Arbiters of Hexis, Steel Meridian, Perrin Sequence, Cephalon Suda, and Red Veil sell them for Syndicate Standing.

Teshin sells Relic packs for 15 Steel Essence apiece.

All the Mining vendors in Fortuna, Cetus, and Necralisk sell Relic Packs for 20k Standing.

How to open Sevagoth Prime Relics in Warframe

Once you get the Sevagoth Prime Relics, crack them open in any Void Fissure mission. Competitive clans often run organized four-man parties to systematically farm and open each Relic for a specific part.

If not, you'll have to rely on LFG on the recruitment chat, your guild's chat, or your guild's third-party socials (Discord) to party up for a Radshare or Intshare.

Afterwards, go to your Foundry to craft the three Sevagoth Prime parts individually. These take 12 hours to complete, and once you have the crafted parts, you can craft Sevagoth Prime with the main blueprint plus some Orokin Cells, which takes 36 hours more.

