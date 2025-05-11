  • home icon
  • Warframe: Ambassador build guide 

Warframe: Ambassador build guide 

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Modified May 11, 2025 20:14 IST
Ambassador needs heavy attention from DE (Image via Digital Extremes)
Ambassador needs heavy attention from DE (Image via Digital Extremes)

Ambassador is a corpus assault rifle that was introduced in Warframe back in 2021 as part of the Sisters of Parvos update. At the time, this weapon was outshone by the new Tenet and Kuva weapons. However, years after being neglected, it is finally getting a rework. The details are yet to be revealed, but now may be a good time to pick up the weapon if you don’t have one.

This guide will teach you about the best build and Warframe you can currently use this weapon with.

Warframe Ambassador stats and Unique Trait

Ambassador Mag (Image via Digital Extremes)
Ambassador Mag (Image via Digital Extremes)

Ambassador is an assault rifle that deals Electricity damage. The weapon boasts a very good status chance and critical multiplier, but lacks critical chance. If you like holding down the trigger, this weapon won’t disappoint you with its 96 ammo magazines.

The Unique Trait for the weapon is an alternative fire mode that turns the weapon into a charged shot sniper. This charged shot also deals respectable AoE damage, which can be further scaled with mods.

  • Fire Rate: 13.33
  • Magazine Size: 96
  • Reload Time: 2.6 Seconds
  • Crit Chance: 14%
  • Crit Multiplier: 2.80x
  • Status Chance: 26%
  • Uncharged Damage: 24 (100% Electric)
  • Charged Damage: 600 (100% Electric)
  • Radial Attack: 800 (100% Electric)
  • Riven Disposition: 1.15

Best endgame Ambassador build in Warframe

Ambassador endgame build (Image via Overframe)
Ambassador endgame build (Image via Overframe)

Since the weapon only comes with an Exilus polarity, you’ll need to use multiple Formas. The whole idea is to lure enemies into a narrow doorway and spam the primary fire. If you want to use alternate fire, pick either Nidus or Zephyr with Augment Mods to increase crit rate.

Ambassador is currently in a very tight spot. It features a guaranteed electrical status effect that can be used to create other elemental reactions. However, the low crit chance and base damage are arguably holding the weapon back.

Ambassador alternate fire (Image via Digital Extreme)
Ambassador alternate fire (Image via Digital Extreme)

The alternative fire is something to look at, as it can be used as a nuke build after grouping enemies. However, despite a big magazine size of 96, you can currently only shoot the alternative fire twice.

Warframe Ambassador mod setup (5-Forma)

Mod/ArcanePolarityDescription
Primary MercilessArcane SlotOn each Kill, this arcane boost damage to keep the ball rolling.
Rifle Ammo MutationAura Slot Already comes with NaramonGreat for getting extra ammo.
Galvanized ChamberMadurai (V Polarity)Increase Multishot with each kill.
Galvanized AptitudeVazarin (D Polarity)Increases status chance along with direct damage per status chance on the enemy.
Critical DelayNaramon (Dash Polarity)Counter the low base critical rate.
Vital SenseMadurai (V Polarity)Increases critical damage so when you crit, this mod makes it count.
Primed Cryo RoundsVazarin (D Polarity)Flat cold damage to counter low base damage and create new status effect.
Malignant ForceNo Forma RequiredIncreases status chance and combines with cold to create viral status.
Hammer ShotNo Forma Required More status and critical damage for the weapon.
Rime RoundsNo Forma Required Extra cold and status damage to boss viral and ensure status application.
You can use the weapon in Steel Path missions, but there are several better options. If you happen to have a Riven Mod, do make use of it, as the weapon does have a good disposition.

Best Warframe to use with Ambassador

While the Ambassador’s normal fire acts as a regular assault rifle, the charge shot can deal good damage if the enemies are grouped up. Hence, pick up a frame that can easily group up enemies.

  • Zephyr: Using Zephyr’s airburst can be a good way to group enemies. Suspend them up with tornado before firing to spread damage across all enemies.
  • Vauban: Vauban is the best option for one-click grouping and nuking with secondary fire.
  • Nidus: Use the tentacles to group enemies. Using Teeming Virulence is a great option to increase the crit chance of the weapon.
  • Gauss: To use Gauss, you will need a build with Mach Crash to group enemies.
How to get Ambassador in Warframe

To acquire Ambassador, you’ll first need to acquire blueprints for the individual parts. These parts can then be crafted and used with the weapon’s blueprint to acquire the complete weapon.

Here’s how you can acquire the required blueprints

  • Ambassador Blueprint: Rotation C of Railjack Survival Missions (Neptune, Venus, Pluto, Veil)
  • Ambassador Barrel/Stock/Receiver: Aurax Atloc Raknoid or Narmer Raknoid (5% Drop Chance)
All the blueprints for Ambassador can be acquired through trading with other players. Alternatively, the weapon is also available in the store for 225 Platinum.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
