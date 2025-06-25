All new Warframe Augment mods in the Isleweaver update

Alonside a new Duviri mode, the mythical spider-frame, the Isleweaver update is also adding four new Warframe Augment mods. These are for Kullervo (Recompense), Citrine (Prismatic Gem), Caliban (Razor Gyre), and Jade (Light's Judgment). Especially, the Citrine Augment mod is a simple but highly impactful change, making Prismatic Gem a far more expedient status primer in the average daily mission.

Without further ado, here's all four new Warframe Augment mods coming with the Isleweaver update soon.

All new Augment mods added in Warframe's Isleweaver update

Citrine's new Augment mod is a must-have (Image via Digital Extremes)

Kullervo: Volatile Recompense (Augments Recompense)

Daggers whirl in a ring around Kullervo for 25 seconds, slashing nearby foes and dealing Blast Damage and Blast status effect procs before returning to the ring.

Compared to regular Recompense, this gives the dagger some sustained mobbing utility, and the Blast is especially good if you also have an enemy group-up tool.

Available from New Loka and Steel Meridian.

Citrine: Prismatic Companion (Augments Prismatic Gem)

Prismatic Gem now attaches to your companion, moving along with them. Also passively grants +50% Ability Duration to Prismatic Gem.

Since companions are in many cases already used as status primers, this Augment is especially useful, as it also means you don't have to recast Prismatic Gem. This makes it a much more suitable ability for just regular gameplay, as the regular Gem is more geared towards a more stationary setup.

Available from New Loka and Steel Meridian.

Caliban: Razor Mortar (Augments Razor Gyre)

Razor Gyre now groups enemies together. Furthermore, Lethal Progeny's Ortholysts, if avaialble, fires at this enemy clump with +70% Fire Rate and +70% Electricity Damage for 6 seconds.

Available from Perrin Sequence and Cephalon Suda.

Jade's Judgment (Augments Light's Judgment)

Enemies affected by the Light's Judgment Well will now have a 5% chance per hit to spawn a Jade Light above them, damaging them for 3 seconds.

The "per hit" here means every damage instance from the ability itself. The damage ticks from that is actually quite frequent, so the 5% chance here means you're going to trigger these Jade Light summons somewhat reliably.

Re-triggering a Jade Light will reset its duration, and as it turns out, it stacks up Heat procs quite fast - so Arcane Hot Shot is a great idea here.

Available from Arbiters of Hexis and Red Veil.

That's all about the new Augment mods added in Warframe Isleweaver. Check out our other guides on the game:

