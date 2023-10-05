Warframe Connla Sprouts are found within the open world of Duviri. Like all new resources introduced in this title's Duviri Paradox and subsequent Echoes of Duviri patches, they are exclusive to that region and do not appear anywhere else on the star chart. Connla Sprouts can be collected by breaking down Connla plants, which resemble a chalice with circular watery formations on top.

Resources in Warframe can be used as ingredients or fed to the Helminth to avail its services. Connla Sprouts need not be farmed extensively, as you only need upwards of 400 units of these plants to build all the items that require them as crafting material.

How to get Connla Sprouts in Warframe

Connla Sprouts have a unique mystical look in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

The top of Connla plants visually resemble floating rings of water. The in-game lore also implies that their stalks are succulent and "sweet waters" course through them.

Connla Sprouts can only be found in patches of soil in damp cavernous areas or near bodies of water. They can be spotted all across the green pastures of Duviri — within shrubs by the cliffside, occasionally.

However, you can find a concentration of Connla Sprouts, specifically in one location called the Lunaro Court. Located to the east of the northern Duviri isle, this region is marked by a series of small basins connected through fountains. Connla Sprouts can be found aplenty at the edge of these water bodies, and sometimes on the water.

If you are looking to specifically pick up Connla Sprouts, the best strategy is to simply run circles around the basins in Lunaro Court and the general area around it. Each plant will yield one to five 7Connla Sprouts, and combing through the Lunaro Courts once should fetch you at least 30 of these resources in one go.

You also get Connla Sprouts as side-activity rewards alongside Decrees, but this only grants you one Connla Sprout per side-activity.

Items that require Connla Sprouts

Item/Weapon name Amount of Connla Sprouts required Cinta 40 Edun 40 Ceramic Dagger Incarnon Genesis 80 Skana Incarnon Genesis 80 Sibear Incarnon Genesis 80 Kullervo Neuroptics 100

Warframe Connla Sprouts farming tips and tricks

Anger and Sorrow Spirals highlight Warframe resources like Connla Sprout with a unique halo (Image via Digital Extremes)

Here are some tips for farming Connla Sprouts:

Resource Boosters double Connla Sprouts yields.

These sprouts can be more conveniently spotted during the Anger and Sorrow spirals, as they feature a red and bluish halo around plants, respectively.

The fifth Drifter Intrinsics perk in the Riding Tree, called Smooth Path, marks plants around you when riding your Kaithe.

You can simply shoot a nearby plant to obtain the resource without dismounting your Kaithe, making the collection process faster.

An additional note should be made for the Circuit mode that is accessible from the Duviri menu. Both the regular Circuit and its Steel Path variant can present a bunch of Connla Sprouts as one of its tier rewards, which can be acquired by making enough progress in either and beating its rounds.