Warframe: Dex Sybaris build guide

Dex Sybaris is an event-exclusive variant of the Sybaris, only obtainable from Warframe's Anniversary events once a year. Compared to the Sybaris Prime, the Dex Sybaris has a higher crit chance as the dangling carrot, but the other stats, across the board, are worse. Overall, the Sybaris Prime is a marginally better candidate in case you want to slap an Incarnon Genesis on it.

However, seeing how Dex Sybaris is easily acquired even by Warframe beginners if you do log in at an opportune time of the year, here's a cheaper build to utilize the weapon's strengths.

Best Beginner-friendly Dex Sybaris build in Warframe (2-Forma)

Beginner-friendly Dex Sybaris build (Image via Overframe)

If you're not deep into Steel Path, the old Viral-Slash meta is still quite good on the Dex Sybaris. If you're not familiar with it, the idea here is that Hunter Munitions create Slash ticks with crit while some Viral procs from your status mod combo enhance its effect.

Mods used:

Serration (Get it to Rank 10 if you cannot max it out) - Base damage increment.

Hunter Munitions - Converts some of your crits into Slash.

Vital Sense - Critical Damage

Critical Delay - With this alone, your Critical Chance is 105%.

Split Chamber - Multishot

Malignant Force - Toxin

Rime Rounds - Cold

Vile Acceleration - Fire Rate at the cost of some damage. You can also use Speed Trigger instead.

5-Forma Endgame Dex Sybaris build

Late-game Dex Sybaris build with Heat-Viral (Image via Overframe)

If you have access to more late-game bling or have a good Riven for the Dex Sybaris, here's a more advanced build.

Arcane: Primary Merciless is the obvious pick.

Galvanized Aptitude

Galvanized Chamber

Critical Delay

Vital Sense

Hammer Shot (or Bladed Round if you want to invest fully into crits).

The rest of the build depends on your setup goal, and there are multiple options. The build here uses Viral-Heat, but depending on what tools you're running, there are several good options.

Corrosive+Cold is particularly good for a Dex Sybaris built for raw damage, as it already has a penchant for crits. However, you'll need something like the Epitaph for priming. So, it's best to just go raw damage with Primed Bane Mods and Galvanized Scope.

It's not recommended you sink your Genesis Adapter into this, as the Sybaris Prime objectively grants better performance. But if you do want to turn this into the Dex Sybaris Incarnon with Blast-centric group damage, you can follow our Sybaris Incarnon build guide here.

