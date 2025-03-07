  • home icon
Warframe 12 Year Anniversary Event: Schedule and rewards

By Sambit Pal
Modified Mar 07, 2025 23:33 IST
warframe 12 year anniversary event
Yet another year of Anniversary events in the Origin System (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe is about to turn 12 years old on March 25, 2025, so an in-game Anniversary Event is being held starting today (March 7, 2025). The hallmark prize of the Anniversary Events is a distinct set of Dex skins that cannot be obtained from any source outside of the event. Thankfully, these skins return every time the event is on, and 2025 is no exception.

In this guide, we'll explain which rewards are up for grabs during Warframe's 12 Year Anniversary Event and when you can get them.

Complete schedule for Warframe's 12 Year Anniversary Event

The 12 Year Anniversary event kicked off on March 7, 2025, and it will go on till May 2. Each week during this period will have its exclusive set of two regular Alerts and one Elite Alert (lvl 100+ enemies), but the rewards will no longer be attainable once those Alerts are over.

Login reward (March 7, 2025, 11 am ET - May 2, 2025, 11 am ET)

The exclusive one is a login reward (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

Log in to the game at any time during the 12 Year Anniversary Event to receive the 2025-exclusive rewards: Year Twelve Anniversary Glyph and Dex Laurus Ephemera.

Here are the details of each week during the event:

Week 1: March 7, 2025 (11 am ET) - March 14, 2025 (10:59 am ET)

  • Alert 1 - Excalibur Dex Skin + Excalibur Dex Helmet
  • Alert 2 - Excalibur Dex Noggle Decoration
  • Elite Alert - Exilus Warfarme Adapter

Week 2: March 14, 2025 (11 am ET) - Mar 21, 2025 (10:59 am ET)

  • Alert 1 - Dex Sybaris + 1 Weapon Slot
  • Alert 2 - Excalibur Dex Glyph
  • Double Affinity Weekend - March 14 to March 17 11am ET

Week 3: March 21, 2025 (11 am ET) - March 28, 2025 (10:59 am ET)

  • Alert 1 - Rhino Dex Skin + Rhino Dex Helmet
  • Alert 2 - Rhino Dex Noggle Decoration
  • Elite Alert - Orokin Catalyst
Week 4: March 28, 2025 (11am ET) - April 4, 2025 (10:59 am ET)

  • Alert 1 - Liset Dex Skin
  • Alert 2 - Dex Dakra + 1 Weapon Slot
  • Double Credits Weekend - March 28 to March 31 11am ET

Week 5: April 4, 2025 (11 am ET) - April 11, 2025 (10:59 am ET)

  • Alert 1 - Dex Furis + 1 Weapon Slot
  • Alert 2 - Community Clem Comic Glyph
  • Elite Alert - Primary Arcane Adapter

Week 6: April 11, 2025 (11 am ET) - April 18, 2025 (10:59 am ET)

  • Alert 1 - Dex Nikana + 1 Weapon Slot
  • Alert 2 - Dex Nouchali Syandana
  • Double Affinity Wekend - April 11 to April 14 11am ET
Week 7: April 18, 2025 (11 am ET) - April 25, 2025 (10:59 am ET)

  • Alert 1 - Wisp Dex Skin + Wisp Dex Helmet
  • Alert 2 - Operator Dex Suit + Drifter Dex Suit
  • Elite Alert - Umbra Forma Blueprint

Week 8: April 25, 2025 (11 am ET) - May 2, 2025 (10:59 am ET)

  • Alert 1 - Dex Raksaka Armor Set + 10 Kavat Genetic Codes
  • Alert 2 - Dex Color Palette
  • Double Credits Weekend - April 25 to April 28 11 am ET

Edited by Niladri Roy
