Warframe Anniversary Event 2024: start date, Dex Nikana, Twitch drops, and more

The 11th Warframe Anniversary Event is here, bringing a host of free Twitch drops and in-game alert rewards to all active Tenno. The popular free-to-play looter shooter went live for the first time on March 25, 2013, but the Anniversary Event this year will start a bit earlier than this day.

For everyone who wants the brand-new Dex Nikana weapon debuting this year, look no further. This guide will go over when the Warframe Anniversary Event will go online, how long it will last, and everything you can get from it.

Warframe Anniversary Event 2024 start date and end date

Technically, the Warframe Anniversary Event 2024 start date is March 22, 2024. This is the day when the first in-game Alert pertinent to this event will go online. The final alert, on the other hand, will be held on May 17.

11th Warframe Anniversary event alert rewards and Twitch drops explored

Dex Nikana is the new weapon to release with the 11th Anniversary Event (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Warframe Anniversary Event has become an annual tradition, held every year in the third week of March starting from 2014. This year's iteration will be the tenth repeat, bringing the signature Dex-flavoured weapons that are otherwise unobtainable.

How to get Dex Nikana from Warframe Anniversary Event 2024

The brand-new Dex item unveiled this year will be Dex Nikana, a variant of the original Nikana melee with enhanced stats. You get Dex Nikana as a login reward by logging into Warframe between March 27 and May 17, 2024.

Whether it can outperform the Nikana Prime - one of the best melee weapons in Warframe - is a topic of debate until we get to try it first-hand. Regardless of which variant wins out, Dex Nikana will be a worthy addition to a beginner's arsenal and a prized collectible for veterans.

Alert rewards

Weekly alerts will be held on weekends between March 22 and May 17 this year, bringing plenty of rewards from prior Anniversary Events. This includes returning Dex weapons and accessories, as well as useful goodies like weapon slots.

Moreover, each weekend during the event will apply Boosters globally for all players, alternating between Credit Boosters and Affinity Boosters each week.

Twitch drops

By watching any official Community Stream of Warframe during this event for up to 45 in-game minutes, you can get the following Glyphs as Twitch drops:

March 25 - April 1: Community Little Duck Graffiti Glyph

April 1 - April 8: Community Mother Graffiti Glyph

April 8 - April 15: Community Cavalero Graffiti Glyph

Head over to our dedicated Warframe Twitch drops guide to see which one you can get this week and which stream to watch.

