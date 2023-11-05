Disruption is arguably one of Warframe's most complex mission types. You have to actively seek out Demolisher units before they reach the defense objectives, which is a good amount of practice and preparation. On the other hand, it is as demanding as it is rewarding. It is one of the best Relic farms in the game in terms of speed.

If you manage to get a Disruption-based Void Fissure in the Steel Path, it is likely the most value you can get out of an endurance run in Warframe.

Memorizing the spawn spots of the Demolishers simplifies the mission a lot in an organized squad. However, when playing in public matchmaking or solo, your best bet at not whiffing a conduit defense is to kill the Demolyst within a reasonable timeframe once you spot it.

Warframe Ash build for Disruption

Ash build for high duration Smoke Screen and ease of use (Image via Digital Extremes)

Ash is one of the best Warframes for the Disruption game mode for a few reasons:

Ash has an innate single-target armor strip with the Seeking Shuriken augment mod.

Smoke Screen lets you virtually ignore the mobs to seek out the Demolishers.

Blade Storm is also one of the best mob-clearing spells in terms of scaling.

Generally, there are two broad approaches you can take with your Ash mod build:

Thanks to the Silence ability and Savage Silence, Blade Storm can be used as an effective nuke on Demolisher units. In this build, you will depend on Arcane Trickery to trigger your primary source of invisibility window, while Smoke Screen covers the downtime.

Alternately, you can ditch Blade Storm and ability range to maximize ability duration for more effective Smoke Screen usage. This will need additional firepower from your weapons to clear mobs and kill the Demolisher, meaning you should have a weapon buff via Helminth. A few options in this case are:

Xata's Whisper

Roar

Eclipse

While it does not utilize the entirety of Ash's native Warframe abilities, this is a comfier build that does not require you to constantly use Blade Storm.

The Magus Lockdown Arcane works on Demo units (Image via Digital Extremes)

Given that you do not have any native hard crowd control on this Warframe, you should use the Magus Lockdown Arcane on your operator to tether the Demolisher. Additionally, the Epitaph forced Cold proc also slows down all Demolishers.

Weapon choices

You should generally keep a set of weapons for clearing out mobs and use one dedicated weapon for sustained DPS on one target. For the former, you can use the usual meta combo of Epitaph and Glaive Prime.

To kill Demolisher units, any weapon with good burst damage will fare well. You do not necessarily need Slash proc shenanigans with Hunter Munitions, despite the passive boost Ash grants to all lingering damage types.

The following are considered good choices for this purpose:

Laetum (raw damage)

Felarx (raw damage)

Bubonico (slash ticks and Galvanized Shot)

Cedo

Kuva Chakkur

Kuva Hek (with a Riven mod)

Despite the highly effective HP on these enemy types, they do not have any sort of damage attenuation mechanics like Archons or Hemocytes. This lets you strip armor and focus on raw damage, granted you are not up against the Infested faction in nodes like Ur, Uranus.