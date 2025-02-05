Warframe Eleanor Romance guide

Eleanor Nightingale is one of the six main characters in the 1999 timeline and an extremely potent telepath to boot. With Warframe turning into a dating simulator thanks to the Warframe 1999 update, going on a date with a telepath is now possible if that was ever on your bingo cards.

Romance in Warframe is primarily engaged via Kinemantik Instant Messaging or KIM. This is essentially an old-school messaging system, with the option to buy and gift items to others, which will become relevant later. The KIM becomes fully online at the end of The Hex storyline and can be accessed via the POM-2 computer in the Hollvania Backroom and Orbiter.

Now that you know the basics, let us guide you toward your dream date with Eleanor, how to talk to her, and what gifts to give her so you two can enjoy your perfect date on New Year's Eve that ends in a kiss. Note that Eleanor is known as Salem in the KIM system.

So, how do you go about wooing Eleanor in Warframe 1999?

If you ever wanted to go on a date with a woman with a literal sharp tongue, this is your chance (Image via Digital Extremes)

Before you get too excited about the date, you'll have to talk to Eleanor and charm her with your riveting conversation skills. Fortunately, Digital Extremes have put in some fallback measures so that if you do screw up your talk, you'll be able to salvage the situation. You can also try talking to them again once the season has concluded, which effectively serves as a timeline reset.

Romancing a character in Warframe: 1999 effectively hinges on the Chemistry system, which also doubles as a faction standing. The higher the Chemistry with a certain character, the better your conversations with said character, which can eventually lead to a date. Be careful, though, as flirtatious talk can lead to starting and ending a relationship abruptly.

To make a long story short, do not overtly antagonize Eleanor, give her gifts to her liking, undertake missions with her accompanying, and complete her special objectives. Do all of these diligently until you reach Close rank with her, and you can go on a date and get a kiss. Here are all the gifts you can give her to increase Chemistry with Eleanor:

KineBasik™ Hanging Planter grants 20 Chemistry

grants File-a-Style™ Notepad grants 10 Chemistry

grants File-a-Style™ Binder grants 5 Chemistry

grants File-a-Style™ Pens grants 5 Chemistry

grants File-a-Style™ Pencils grants 5 Chemistry

grants KineBasik™ Pillows grants 5 Chemistry

As for the missions, she will appear on the mission board to indicate the ones she will be accompanying. Completing her special objectives and finishing the mission successfully will give you 20 Chemistry. As for the conversational cues, there is simply too much to indicate, as it's one of the largest chat logs. To make up for it, we will give you some pointers to help you progress:

Be respectful and treat her like a normal person. Being rude won't get you anywhere, and you shouldn't try that with someone who can rip your spine out with a simple thought.

Engage with different conversational topics. For my playthrough, she liked talking about Duviri.

Do not talk about her Techrot transformation in a negative and/or degrading manner. The same goes for her infested tongue. Do not dehumanize her. Be positive and be subtly playful about it.

Nobody likes a Negative Nancy, so don't badmouth yourself. Eleanor loves a good chat, so be cordial.

That's the general idea behind romancing Eleanor. Your success will depend on your conversational skills because even with the best mission outcomes and gifts, having a good chat is important. Play your cards, and you'll be flying through New Year's with a beautiful kiss and an extremely interesting person waiting for you after a long day of murdering hundreds.

