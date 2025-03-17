Warframe: Falcor build guide and review

Falcor, obtainable from the Energy Lab of your Warframe dojo, is one of the best weapons to utilize Melee Influence. Mathematically, it seems like a downgrade from Xoris, but depending on your build setup, the Falcor can actually outperform it as a scaling build for area-clearing. There are, of course, certain caveats to consider here that we will explain.

Here's a complete Falcor build guide with several mod setups to try out.

Is the Falcor worth using over Xoris in Warframe?

Falcor is better than expected without crit reliance (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

Yes, if you have a Riven and want better sustained damage for clearing mobs in a tileset with large rooms.

Xoris has a ~30% bigger radius on detonation explosion and much better crit stats. These two make it much better than Falcor if you want to try out the usual Glaive heavy-attack detonation build.

So, in which case is the Falcor better? From its sheet stats, the most obvious advantage is a much higher base status chance, making it better at spreading status. However, Falcor has some mechanical advantages over Xoris: it flies out much faster, charged throws reach enemies much farther, guaranteed Electricity proc with a charged throw (even without detonation), and a homing property.

Together, these give Falcor the ideal circumstance for harnessing Melee Influence, almost as if Arcane was made for this. Where Falcor can truly outperform Xoris is with scaling builds rather than up-front manual heavy attack detonation.

Falcor's status supremacy is specifically good for Steel Path, as the enemy density will enable quadratic scaling possibilities with Gas damage.

Another major point of consideration is Rivens. Falcor has a high Riven Disposition, meaning a good Riven guarantees you better performance overhead with Falcor compared to Xoris.

Theoretically, you can also use a scaling endgame Xoris build with Tennokai to keep your combo. However, a well-built Falcor will provide similar if not better crowd-clearing with minimal maintenance concerns.

Formaless Falcor build to try in Warframe

Ignore the Naramon Forma, the build can be cobbled together without it too (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

Although hardly the best use of its big plus points, you can try out a formaless build to use Falcor the same as a detonation-based Glaive Prime.

With an extraneous buff such as higher attack speed (Wisp's green Mote), damage (Eclipse, Vex Armor, Xata's Whisper), or faction damage (Roar), this can get you high KPM in Steel Path. This is without even sinking a Forma or even a crit chance mod, so it's far from the most powerful form of the Falcor.

Mods used:

Astral Twilight (Stance)

Galvanized Elementalist

Virulent Scourge

Volcanic Edge for Gas, or Vicious Frost for Viral

Voltaic Strike

Volatile Quick Return

Killing Blow

Amalgam Organ Shatter

Pressure Point

Arcane used: Melee Influence (at least Rank 3)

Scaling Falcor build for Warframe's Steel Path

Depending on some optional concessions, the following Falcor build can set you back 5 to 7 Forma — it uses the newest Galvanized mods to scale. In return, you get easily the most powerful Melee Influence Glaive build in Warframe.

Mods used:

Astral Twilight (Stance)

Whirlwind (Exilus)

Galvanized Elementalist

Amalgam Organ Shatter

Primed Pressure Point (or Condition Overload with a primer)

Primed Smite mod of the chosen faction (boosts scaling greatly with faction damage double-dip; can be replaced with Blood Rush if you're running Roar)

if you're running Roar) Killing Blow (replace with Riven if you have one)

Shocking Touch (can be replaced with Focus energy, but requires a different Polarity)

Galvanized Elementalist

Galvanized Reflex

Galvanized Steel

Arcane used: Melee Influence

Riven stats: For the Falcor, you're looking for at least two out of: +Melee Damage, +Electricity, +Critical Chance, +Critical Damage, and +Status Duration.

