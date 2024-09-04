Warframe Hotfix 36.1.5 patch notes: Easier Void Fissures, Vor's Quest simplifaction, and more

Warframe hotfix 36.1.5 is here, and it has one massive quality-of-life change for players. Void-touched enemies in Fissures will now be 20% more likely to drop Reactants on death, meaning it's that much easier to fill up your 10-Reactanct threshold now. This will be especially handy for those looking to run a quick linear non-endless Fissure for a Radshare.

With that being said, here are the full patch notes for Warframe hotfix 36.1.5

All changes and fixes in Warframe hotfix 36.1.5 (patch notes)

While the patch introduces some nice changes and fixes, the release is also concurrent with the latest season of Nightwave, Nora's Mix Vol 7.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Vor’s Prize Quest Changes

The following changes were made to the Spy missions in the Vor’s Prize Quest to help alleviate some of the progress pain points that new players hit:

Added objective markers to the Vault consoles that unlock the doors. Once opened, the objective marker will properly update to the next console needing to be hacked to access the Vault.

Previously, the marker would appear behind the locked doors which would lead new players (who are not yet familiar with consoles) to believe that they are unable to progress. Now, the objective markers will guide players to each of the subsequent consoles that need to be interacted with to access the Vault.

Also reduced the number of consoles needing to be hacked to access the Vault from 3 to 1.

The Lotus transmission warning not to avoid triggering alarms will now play after hacking the door to the first Vault instead of while hacking.

This transmission playing while hacking was not only distracting but also irrelevant to the player experience and may have them thinking they need to be concerned about alarms while hacking.

Moved the tutorial message about the Grineer force fields tripping alarms and draining energy if touched higher up the platform and increased its size slightly.

Where it was positioned before could lead new players to be hit by the fields since they couldn’t see the warning before entering the danger zone.

Changes

Increased the Reactant drop rate in Void Fissure missions by approximately 20%.

Added input callout next to the “Use Cipher” button while hacking. Especially useful for our controller players, who may have not been aware that there is a binding to auto-complete hacks and would instead drag the virtual cursor to the button.

Ivara's Prowl, Loki's Invisibility, Ash's Smoke Screen, and Banshee's Silence will now muffle Melee weapon impact and dismemberment sounds (for player audio).

Optimized some UI animations to appear smoother.

Fixes

Fixed Defense Wave counter remaining at “1” in the UI throughout the mission.

Fixed being unable to enter the Railjack after installing Cephalon Cy during the Rising Tides Quest.

Fixed Clients being able to clip through walls/terrain (and getting stuck) by spamming Transference while playing as Excalibur Umbra.

Fixed the button callout to throw Enigma Disc in Duviri showing as “UNBOUND” while holding Melee weapon.

Fixed being able to damage and knock down Shadow Stalker before activating the Somatic Link in The Second Dream Quest.

Fixed two “Quest Complete” screens appearing back to back after finishing the A Man of Few Words Quest.

Fixed a “The Duviri Paradox” Quest Key appearing in the End of Mission screen after completing the Quest itself for those who haven’t reached the Uranus Junction.

Fixed visual issues with the fade-to-white transition into the customization moment in The Second Dream Quest.

Fixed consoles not working after getting pulled away from it while completing hacking (ie. by going into Bleed Out or getting pulled by Ancient/Scorpion).

Fixed the new in-world VFX identifying the “lower security” area in Netracell missions not appearing for Clients.

Fixed account login issues for players with a rare issue with their Alliance.

Fixed capturing a target while riding Merulina causing Yareli to get stuck in an odd animation (at times A posing).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback