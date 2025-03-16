Warframe: How to get Spectral Serration

In Warframe, Spectral Serration is a variant of Serration, the general-purpose base damage mod for Rifles. Although it offers twice as much base damage increment (330%) compared to the regular Serration, it only works when you are invisible. Thus, it is useful specifically for Warframes with invisibility, or with the help of the Cyte-09's Helminth Ability, Evade.

Here's how to get the Spectral Serration mod in Warframe.

How to farm Spectral Serration in Warframe

Spectral Serration can take a while to farm (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

Spectral Serration is a mod added in the Warframe 1999 update, and as expected, only drops from Hollvania. Specifically, the best place to farm the Spectral Serration mod is the Mischta Ramparts (Hell-Scrub) node in Hollvania, where you'll find enemy types that can drop this mod.

Only two enemy units in the game can drop Spectral Serration: the Scaldra Dedicants and the Scaldra Eradicators. According to the official drop tables on PC, the drop rate isn't too high either - 0.095% from Dedicants and 0.088% from Eradicators. In other words, you can expect roughly one out of every 1000 slain Scaldra Eradicator or Dedicant to drop this mod.

Unlike Eradicators, which are quite uncommon, Dedicants tend to spawn often as grunt soldiers in Scaldra missions. Still, due to the low drop rate, it might take a while for you to actually get this as a world drop. An efficient method is to run a squad with loot-boosting Warframes like Nekros, Hydroid, and/or Khora in Mischta Ramparts in the Steel Path mode.

However, if you remain unlucky after a few hours of farming, you always have the option to buy it from other players. The going rate for the mod on the open market is 25 Plats at the time of writing, but as overall supply saturates in the coming months, the price will likely go down.

Due to its high base damage increment, Spectral Serration allows you to slot non-base damage Arcanes, enabling much better damage potential for niche invisibility builds.

