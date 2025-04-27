Warframe: How to get and use the Synth Deconstruct mod

Synth Deconstruct is one of four Set mods from the Synth series that can be equipped on your companion. One of the biggest advantages of Set mods is the additional passive effect, which increases with more mods from the set. Synth Deconstruct, however, is very popular on its own.

Warframe features several mods, so finding where a particular one is acquired can be overwhelming. This article will guide you on the easiest way to get Synth Deconstruct and how to use it in your build.

How to get Synth Deconstruct in Warframe

Some mods in Warframe drop exclusively from a particular location or are acquired from a trader. Synth Deconstruct is one of them. The mod can be obtained from the rotational Fortuna bounties (Levels: 20-40).

To reach Fortuna, you must first complete the Venus Junction on Earth. If this is your first time visiting this colony, you need to finish a short introduction mission. Thereafter, bounties will be available from Eudico.

Eudico Rewards (Image via Digital Extremes)

Here’s a quick rundown:

Visit Eudico in Fortuna.

Select and complete Levels 20-40 bounty.

Bounties are on rotation, so check the rewards before starting them. We recommend keeping the party open, as more players can help you complete them faster.

Apart from bounties, Corpus Sniper Target and Corpus Supra Targets are two enemy mobs that can also drop Synth Deconstruct. They can be found during the Assassination or Capture bounty in Fortuna.

What's the use of Synth Deconstruct in Warframe?

Mod details (Image via Digital Extremes)

Synth Deconstruct is one of the best ways to generate Health Orb. Any enemy your companion injures/damages will have a 25% chance to drop one. While this is helpful in survival, some builds can use it to increase their damage output.

If you have a build that uses the Equilibrium mod, Synth Deconstruct is one of the best mods for your companion. A maxed-out Equilibrium will grant you 110% energy from a Health Orb.

This combination pairs well with ability-dependent Warframes or those who use high-energy abilities. Additionally, the passive from the Synth set will reload your holstered weapon, adding another quality of life.

Best companions/sentinels to proc Synth Deconstruct

Panzer Vulpaphyla mods (Image via Digital Extremes)

While you can use the mod on any companion, the best choice will be Panzer Vulpahyla with the Panzer Devolution or Viral Quills mod. The reason is that these mods will have your companion constantly damage enemies.

Both mods will be available as soon as you acquire a Panzer Vulpahyla. Using them together will allow you to make full use of Synth Deconstruct. If you are new to the game, use the mod on Kubrow or any other companion you have.

