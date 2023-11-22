Warframe Incarnon Bronco build guide: How to get, mod synergy, evolutions, and more

Bronco, a pocket shotgun with great stopping power, has been one of Warframe's signature secondaries. It once suffered the gradual irrelevance of many legacy weapons, outshined by newer equipment added with later updates. However, the Incarnon Genesis system has given it a second wind. As a short-range sidearm, Bronco fires a seven-pellet shot with high damage and status chance but a steep falloff.

Unlike other Incarnon Genesis upgrades, the Incarnon mode for this pistol does not meddle with its functions. It simply functions as an improved version with added effective range and an instant bullet ricochet to a secondary target within eight meters.

How to get Incarnon Bronco in Warframe

Incarnon Evolution perks can be unlocked by going to Cavalero in Chrysalith (Image via Digital Extremes)

Like all Incarnon Genesis weapons, you need the specific Incarnon Genesis Adapter, as well as a variant of the weapon itself. As for the Bronco, the only other variant is Bronco Prime. While the Incarnon Evolution stat upgrades are automatically lowered for the Bronco Prime, it still results in an overall superior output when fully crafted.

You can farm components and blueprint for Bronco Prime from Relics of several Orokin eras. To determine which Relics currently have its parts, head over to the Relics Segment on your Orbiter and search Bronco.

As for the Incarnon Genesis Adapter for Bronco, you can pick it up during the D rotation (Week 4) of Steel Path Circuit Rewards. After clearing enough Steel Path Circuit rounds to get it as a tier-5 or tier-10 reward, you can implant the Adapter by taking it to Cavalero in Chrysalith.

The installation costs a one-time bulk of Pathos Clamps and other Duviri resources, but you can modify all the evolution stages afterward.

Warframe Incarnon Bronco mod build and recommended evolution perks

Warframe Bronco Prime build with good damage scaling into level cap runs (Image via Digital Extremes)

The evolution perks recommended for this build are Speeding Bullet (evolution II), Practiced Grip (evolution III), and Commodore's Fortune (evolution IV). Note that you can swap to the other perk on evolution II if you are playing an ability-spamming Warframe for better results.

The two key mods in this build are Dizzying Rounds and Hemorrhage. The former is a Bronco-exclusive mod that adds a guaranteed stun on all hit targets within eight meters, but more importantly, 200% extra Status Chance.

Bronco has a heavy weightage towards Impact on its IPS distribution, meaning it can proc a lot of Impact with this extra status chance. Hemorrhage then converts roughly 70% of these procs to Slash procs, benefitting from the low fire rate.

You can add more Multishot and a Viral combo into the mix to make this Slash ticks hit harder, which double-dips with an appropriate faction damage multiplier mod.

If you are not facing high-level Steel Path mobs, however, you may replace the faction damage multiplier mod with Primed Target Cracker for more up-front damage.