Warframe Incarnon Dual Toxocyst build guide: How to get, evolutions, mods, and more

Warframe's Incarnon Genesis system was primarily devised to buff legacy weapons from the early patches ignored by the current meta. However, not all weapons that benefit from it are mastery fodder or early-game chaff. Dual Toxocyst, an infested pair of twin pistols, is an example of good weapons made even better by Incarnon Evolution perks.

By default, Dual Toxocyst gets the "Frenzy" buff on headshots, gaining significant recoil reduction, 100% ammo efficiency, 100% bonus Toxin damage, and 150% extra fire rate. This lasts for three seconds, but it refreshes indefinitely as long as you keep landing headshots. While the Incarnon form does not gain the ammo efficiency, the other buffs of Frenzy do work with it.

How to get Incarnon Dual Toxocyst in Warframe

You can select this Incarnon Adapter from a total of 5 during rotation E of Warframe Circuit rewards (Image via Digital Extremes)

The blueprint for Dual Toxocyst can be acquired from the Bio Lab in a Clan Dojo, which has completed the related research. In order to turn it into the Incarnon Dual Toxocyst, you need the specific Incarnon Evolution Adapter for it.

These Adapters can only be obtained as a tier reward from the Circuit in Steel Path mode. The Incarnon Adapter for Dual Toxocyst specifically can only be selected as a potential reward during the fifth week (rotation E) of Incarnon Genesis rewards.

Once you have the weapon and the Adapter, you can craft the Incarnon Dual Toxocyst by visiting Cavalero in Chrysalith. The process requires the following Duviri-exclusive ingredients:

20 Pathos Clamps

70 Yao Shrubs

80 Eevani

Warframe Incarnon Dual Toxocyst build 2023: Best Incarnon evolutions and usage

Warframe Incarnon Dual Toxocyst build with an emphasis on crits (Image via Digital Extremes)

The following Incarnon Evolution perks should be taken for this build:

Fevered Frenzy (Evolution II),

Marksman's Hand (Evolution III),

Commodore's Fortune (Evolution IV).

The Multishot bonus from Fevered Frenzy can be triggered by simply spamming Transference mode (Default keybinding 5 on PC), meaning you can get a 100% bonus Multishot that lasts throughout a mission without using any energy.

The Electricity element in this build combines with the Toxin bonus from Frenzy to build Corrosive. Due to the Puncture-heavy nature of the physical damage distribution on this weapon, there's no way to obtain scaling via Slash damage.

However, you can replace Electricity with Fire and try a Gas build against Infested enemies. The rest of the build is to be filled out with critical chance, critical damage, and Multishot.

You can make a few additional adjustments to further refine this build. For example, Hornet Strike can be switched out for double-dip scaling on a Gas build with a faction damage multiplier mod.

For an even higher critical chance, you can switch out Secondary Deadhead for the Cascadia Accuracy or Cascadia Overcharge, but these come with additional caveats like Overshield upkeep. However, either of these Arcanes can give you guaranteed red crits once their conditions are met.