All Abilities of the upcoming Nokko Warframe

Devstream 189 showed off the abilities of Nokko, the upcoming 62nd unique Warframe releasing October 15. There were some speculations as to how a mushroom-themed new Warframe will distinguished its identity from Saryn's Spore-spreading shenanigans. Some of us predicted Gas damage to be the answer, which turns out to not be the case.

Ad

In practice, Nokko's Warframe abilities combine a little bit of Trinity EV with Viral-spreading and going invulnerable, so what you're getting is essentially a more support-flavored (and fungal) post-rework Inaros.

Everything we know about Nokko's Warframe Abilities

Nokko fits the settler Warframe archetype similar to Nidus in that you want to be a bit more stationary, grow your 'shroom garden, and then go ballistic with your fourth ability once enemies are grouped up nearby.

Ad

Trending

First Ability: Stinkbrain

First Ability (Image via Digital Extremes)

Throw out Stinkbrain, sprouting a mushroom that periodically sheds poisonous spores inflicting Viral damage and Stafus Effect upon nearby enemies.

Ad

This seems like yet another handy Viral-spreading tool, although the effective range still puts a question mark on whether it's better than just running Nourish.

Second Ability: Brightbonnet

Second Ability (Image via Digital Extremes)

Throw out a rejuvenating mushroom that releases radial pulses, increasing Nokko and his allies' Energy and applying a buff to their Ability Strength that lasts for a short time.

Ad

The excerpt read out during Devstream 189 does not elaborate whether this Warframe ability increases Energy Regen or just ramps up your max Energy capacity temporarily. The much likelier case would be the former, since no ability in Warframe thus far gives a straight-up Energy cap increase. It's also seemingly not an aura, but an instant buff once you get affected by the pulse.

Third Ability: Reroot

Third Ability (Image via Digital Extremes)

Casting Reroot causes Nokko to revert to his Sprodling form, causing Nokko to heal rapidly. While in this form, Nokko is untargetable and releases spores that lull nearby enemies to sleep.

Ad

This mushroom form seems somewhat overpowered on the same level as Wukong's Cloud-walking. From the Devstream, it appears you can jump and glide in this form and become completely invulnerable; however, we don't know whether it's a Energy-pers-second ability or duration-based. My guess is Energy-per-second.

Fourth Ability: Sporespring

Fire out a chaotic ballistic mushroom that seeks enemies and bounces explosively off whatever it touches. Contact with any of Nokko's Mushrooms invigorates them, doubling their effect-triggering rate.

Ad

This ability can bounce between enemies as well as your own Mushrooms, so it's more effective the more dense a cluster (enemies and/or mushrooms) is.

We don't know what Nokko's Passive ability is at the time of writing, or which one of his abilities can get fed to the Helminth. We will update this article as and when this information becomes available.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More