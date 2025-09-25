Warframe Devstream 189 recap: Fall Update, mushroom-frame Nokko, Damage Attenuation changes, and more

Warframe is back in the old Digital Extremes office for Devstream 189, its first deep-dive into The Vallis Undermind update (heretofore known as the Unannounced Fall Update). While a lot the stuff covered today was either hinted at or outlined during TennoCon 2025 (and then also in Devstream 188 afterwards), we finally have all the details on Warframe players can look ahead towards this fall.

So for those who want an abridged version of everything important revealed during Devstream 189: saddle in, because we have many things to cover.

Warframe Devstream 189 overview: Everything you need to know

Here's a gist of everything unveiled during Warframe Devstream 189:

The fall update, Vallis Undermind, is coming on Octber 15

62nd Warframe, Nokko, was revealed

A lot of events coming in October: Nights of Nabreus, a new Nabreus Baro, and a new Nora's Mix season

New cosmetics, including a new Lavos Deluxe and Wukong Deluxe

Damage Attentuation Rework and Oberon Rework

More QoL changes

New protoframe reveal (yes, it's Uriel)

The Vallis Undermind coming October 15

The Vallis Undermind is the brand-new upcoming update (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Vallis Undermind, releasing October 15, is the final major Warframe update coming before The Old Peace later this year.

To do the Vallis Undermind quest , you'll need to have done the New War quest (which, spoiler alert, also changes up the landscape on Orb Vallis a bit). Afterwards, a little mushroom in Fortuna leads you to a partially fungus-infested airlock, where you'll find a new NPC: Nightcap .

, you'll need to have done the (which, spoiler alert, also changes up the landscape on Orb Vallis a bit). Afterwards, a little mushroom in Fortuna leads you to a partially fungus-infested airlock, where you'll find a new NPC: . Other than Nokko Parts, Nightcap also has a vast array of new plat decorations, and a Field Guide system where you recover and feed mushrooms to The Prince (a special mushroom species Nightcap is tending to). Feeding The Prince lets you go on little adventures as small mushroom-folk and find out more about their lore, as well as about Nightcap's past.

where you recover and feed mushrooms to (a special mushroom species Nightcap is tending to). Feeding The Prince lets you go on little adventures as small mushroom-folk and find out more about their lore, as well as about Nightcap's past. Doing the quest also adds new Deepmines Bounties in Fortuna, which takes you underground, which is where you'll presumably get to collect the aforementioned mushrooms.

Nokko, the upcoming Mushroom-frame

New Warframe: Nokko will be the 62nd unique Warframe coming with The Vallis Undermind.

Nokko Mycorrhiza alt helmet was the first cosmetic revealed for this new Warframe.

Also coming with Sprodling Ephemera , which spawns little cosmetic fungal companions that follow you around.

, which spawns little cosmetic fungal companions that follow you around. Nokko is the first Warframe to have dual-frame idles; he spawns Yareli (hologram?) through a portal to dance around with.

Nokko is also coming with the Arbucep Heavy weapon (archgun) as his signature weapon, which should be more viable thanks to some archgun QoL changes.

Nokko's abilities include growing various types of fungi granting various buffs, turning into a small moving toadstool to avoid damage, and growing his garden to deal damage and cc enemies with an ult ability that bounces projectiles between them.

Spooktober events: Nights of Nabreus, Spooky Baro, and new Nora's Mix

New Day of The Dead syandana in Nora's Mix (Image via Digital Extremes)



Nights of Nabreus 2025 will begin on October 11, 1 am ET with new spooky wares. The Dullahan Mask will be temporarily available at the market for 1 Credit.

will begin on October 11, 1 am ET with new spooky wares. The Dullahan Mask will be temporarily available at the market for 1 Credit. Nabareus Baro : Baro Ki'teer appearances during October (October 17th - November 9th) will be a new Nabreus Baro variant, with even more appropriately spooky stuff in tow. So far, we know that we'll get the new Eskhatos Baro cosmetics: Eskhatos Ki'teer Ephemera, Eskhatos Ki'teer Chest Guard, Eskhatos Ki'teer Shoulder Guards, and Eskhatos Grimoire Skin .

: Baro Ki'teer appearances during October (October 17th - November 9th) will be a new Nabreus Baro variant, with even more appropriately spooky stuff in tow. So far, we know that we'll get the new Eskhatos Baro cosmetics: . A new iteration of Nora's Mix, Dreams of The Dead, will begin in October too. There will be a bunch of new Day of the Dead-themed rewards, including the new Monarcierro Day of the Dead Syandana.

Cosmetics: Wukong Qitian Skin and Lavos Khymia Skin

Since it's a Mushroom-themed update... of course there's Mushroom Floofs!

New Wukong Deluxe bundle, featuring a very eastern-looking Wukong Qitian skin , and the first-ever dual katana Deluxe cosmetic.

, and the first-ever dual katana Deluxe cosmetic. Lavos Khymia Collection is the previously teased Lavos Deluxe bundle, also coming with The Vallis Undermind update.

is the previously teased Lavos Deluxe bundle, also coming with The Vallis Undermind update. TennoGen: Dagath Yaban Skin, Voruna Cavio Skin, Citrine Celestis Skin, Gothica Syandana, and more

Damage Attenuation rework

Liches, certain enemy types, and many bosses in Warframe have a defensive layer called Damage Attenuation to keep the fight going for a certain amount of time. Digital Extremes has previously acknowledged the issues with how this system is implemented, and Devstream 189 lays out how it's going to be tuned better:

Damage Attenuation will no longer be tuned with flat numbers on a specific enemy archetype/boss that's shared across normal, Steel Path, EDA/ETA, and other variants. It will now be based on boss health percentage, so all variants of the boss will now be somewhat durable witohut becoming egregious damage sponges.

Damage Attentuation will be lowered by a bit across the board to make the system more forgiving. To offset this, bosses will have higher base health, so your weapon's power will matter more (as it should have to begin with).

The formula will now be standardized, rather than becoming a variable complex of "too much" fire rate, multishot, or other factors.

Attentuation will apply separately for each party member in multiplayer.

Oberon rework

Just in case you forgot, the goat is back (Image via Digital Extremes)

Oberon rework is finally here, and he'll hopefully not collect dust in your basement as much. Here's a gist of what will change:

Smite fully strips Overguard and deal's damage around the target based on a percentage of its health

Hallowed Ground no longer gets insta-deleted with Nullifier Bubbles, applies in a circle, and does two procs of Radiation on all affected enemies every second

Renewal has a fixed energy cost, applies to your Affinity Range regardless of Ability Range, heals twice as much and increases twice as much armor when cast on Hallowed Ground

Reckoning now has LoS check, but does thrice as much damage and scales up further with Radiation stacks on targets, independently armor-strips, marks targets for Health Orb drops, and also grants you Armor per enemy hit.

A new passive lets you gain damage instance-negation charges (Righteous Negation) every time you pick up a health orb

More QoL changes

Archguns will now be able to use a Primary Arcane and a Secondary Arcane at the same time, which makes them far more powerful than before.

Grineer Asteroid tileset (and select Tenno Relay rooms) got a visual uplift through lighting rework.

Sclaldra Exterminate and Hell-Scrub missions will now have reduced underground Techrot tiles.

Nullifier Bubbles will no longer instantly delete Snow Globe, Hallowed Ground, Cataclysm, Magnetize, and Webbed Embrace AoE.

The crosshair reticle will now get a new Diamond component, which will be representative of Gun Recoil patterns.

Some more trivia and other housewarming tidbits revealed during Devstream 189

Two Gift of The Lotus alerts (Orokin Catalyst, Orokin Reactor) will be up throughout this weekend (September 25 - 27, 2 am ET).

The TennoConcert Live Album is on streaming platforms now.

Some new QTCC-collaboration merch, including a new Stalker floof (real-life) is available in the merch store now.

The next TennoVIP will be held in Calgari (Albequerque, USA) on November 7, and registration starts on October 9. Warframe's Android Beta will be available to play there.

The VA for Ordis is retiring (referred to as Employee #5 in-house) from Digital Extremes. Kevin Lim, the VA for Bombastine (and other characters) will be taking over the voice of the Cephalon for future lines.

Digital Extremes finally has Switch 2 devkits, so Warframe for Switch 2 is coming soon(tm).

Other than this, the Devstream 189 also gives us some footage from The Teacher quest (which wasn't discussed much during the stream otherwise), and a sneak-peek into the new Operator rework coming in The Old Peace:

The slider-blender is still there

Body type is now decoupled from face presets

There's an independent Brow option with many new options

A dedicated make-up pattern option was also shown, but not in detail

Operators can now use Signas

New hair tech with better visuals and animation!

Last but not least: Uriel will have a Protoframe, and it's the first-ever Orokin Protoframe.

