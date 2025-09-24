Warframe - Devstream 189 start date and time, Twitch drops, and known details

Devstream 189, the first big official Warframe stream this fall, will be on September 25. As expected, this one will be all about the unannounced fall update (similar to last year's Koumei and The Five Fates), and the mushroom-frame. If you're not in it for the exclusive official reveal of this update's name and details, there's also some good Twitch drops.

Only the broaders strokes have been revealed about the fall update and the possible real highlights of Devstream 189 for the Warframe community, but here's what we do know.

When will Warframe Devstream 189 start?

If you're wondering when the Devstream 189 will commence on September 25, the start time has been officially confirmed. It will begin on 2 PM EDT (6 PM UTC). Here's what that looks like for various timezones:

United States and South America : 11 am PDT / 12 pm MDT / 1 pm CDT / 2 pm EDT / 3 pm BRT (September 25, 2025)

: 11 am PDT / 12 pm MDT / 1 pm CDT / 2 pm EDT / 3 pm BRT (September 25, 2025) Europe : 6 pm GMT / 6 pm UTC / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST / 9 pm EEST (September 25, 2025)

: 6 pm GMT / 6 pm UTC / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST / 9 pm EEST (September 25, 2025) Africa: 8 pm SAST (September 25, 2025)

8 pm SAST (September 25, 2025) Asia : 10 pm GST / 11:30 pm IST / 2 am PHT (September 26, 2025) / 2 am CST (September 26, 2025) / 3 am JST/KST (September 26, 2025)

: 10 pm GST / 11:30 pm IST / 2 am PHT (September 26, 2025) / 2 am CST (September 26, 2025) / 3 am JST/KST (September 26, 2025) Oceania: 4 am AEST / 6 am NZST (September 25, 2025)

Since it's supposed to be the first deep dive into a substantial update, it should go on for over an hour.

Also Check out: Warframe Devstream 188 recap

Warframe Devstream 189 Twitch drops

There are two Warframe Twitch drops you can get for watching Devstream 189:

Watch for 30 minutes cumulatively to get a Random Riven (Primary/Secondary/Shotgun/Melee/Zaw/Companion Weapon)

(Primary/Secondary/Shotgun/Melee/Zaw/Companion Weapon) Watch for 60 minutes cumulatively to get a Riven Cipher

You must watch the stream on the official Warframe Twitch channel, and also have that Twitch account linked to your Warframe account, in order to qualify for the drops. Once you get it, don't forget to claim it from your inventory. Afterwards, the item(s) will be delivered to you in-game automatically.

What to expect from Warframe Devstream 189

Lavos Deluxe concept art (Image via Digital Extremes)

As we mentioned earlier, Devstream 189 will be the first-ever deep dive into the upcoming patch only known as "Unannounced Fall Update". This was first hinted at during TennoCon a few weeks ago, and so far, here are the currently known features:

The update will feature the 62nd unique Warframe . The name has not been revealed, but this is going to be a mushroom-themed Warframe . Currently, Saryn partially fits that identity with Spore-spreading and Miasma, but this might be a fresh take on another Toxin/Gas frame.

. The name has not been revealed, but this is going to be a . Currently, Saryn partially fits that identity with Spore-spreading and Miasma, but this might be a fresh take on another Toxin/Gas frame. The headliner feature of the update is a quest called The Teacher . Available very early on in a greenhorn Tenno's Warframe journey, this quest will have Teshin teach the player about Warframe's highly complex modding system in a beginner-friendly manner.

. Available very early on in a greenhorn Tenno's Warframe journey, this quest will have Teshin teach the player about Warframe's highly complex modding system in a beginner-friendly manner. A major Oberon rework will be another important feature of this update. One of the oldest frames introduced over a decade ago, Oberon's kit has been powercrept highly by today's standard, so this is going to be a much-needed makeover.

If last year's Koumei and The Five Fates is any indications, we will also so a number of QoL features.

The first-ever Lavos Deluxe Skin collection is also coming with this update.

