Warframe: Operation Eight Claw guide

The Isleweaver update in Warframe has introduced a new Operation called Eight Claw, taking players back to Duviri. Dominus Thrax, the ruler of Duvri, has been overwhelmed by Major Neci Rusalka and needs your help taking her down. In return, you have the opportunity to secure some rare Arcanes and the new Warframe, Oraxia.

In this guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know about taking part and completing the new Operation. We will also list the rewards you stand to obtain.

How to take part in Operation Eight Claw

Access Eight Claw through the Spiral (Image via Digital Extremes)

Similar to the past Operation, Bell of the Beast, you’ll need to take part in the new game mode. This mode is available inside the Duviri Spiral, accessible via Navigation. Inside the Spiral, you’ll find a new limited-time game mode.

To access this game mode, you’ll need to have completed The Hex (quest). Upon completing one run, you’ll be rewarded with Dominus Aureus and Scuttler Husks. The former is used to exchange various Arcanes from Dominus Thrax, while the latter can be exchanged for Oraxia and her signature weapon parts.

As everyone spends their Dominus Aureus, the Operation progress will increase and unlock different tiers of Invictus Signa. We recommend getting the Arcanes you need first before anything else.

When does Operation Eight Claw end?

Operation Eight Claw is a 21-day event and can be done repeatedly to farm Dominus Aureus. It will end on July 16, 2025, at 11:30 am ET. Following the conclusion of the Operation, Dominus Thrax will be available until July 23, 2025, for exchanging rewards using Dominus Aureus. After that, he will be replaced by Acrithis, who will only offer Scuttler Husk rewards.

How to farm Dominus Aureus and Scuttler Husks in Warframe

Scuttler Husks are the boss chest rewards (Image via Digital Extremes)

As mentioned above, Dominus Aureus can only be acquired after completing an entire run of Operation Eight Claw. Each run will require you to clear six stages and a boss fight. These are pre-selected by the developers, and while they can be random, there are some fixed fights.

Every fifth stage will send you to the Oraxia boss fight, followed by the final boss fight against The Fragmented. You'll get the Scuttler Husks as soon as you defeat The Fragmented, while the Dominus Aureus will be rewarded after the mission concludes.

Dominus Aureus are mission-end rewards (Image via Digital Extremes)

If you complete the Operation in Normal mode, you receive 18-22 Dominus Aureus, while doing so on the Steel Path will increase this reward to 22-26. Meanwhile, the number of Scuttler Husks you get from a run is around 20. Completing the mission on either mode can take you around 15-25 minutes, depending on the Warframe and weapons you get.

The start of the mission is similar to how you enter a regular Duviri run. You’ll need to pick from a handful of Warframes and weapons, which will ultimately decide how fast you can complete the entire Operation.

All rewards you can get from Warframe's Eight Claw Operation

Make sure to get that Arcane Energize (Image via Digital Extremes)

Apart from long-running legacy rewards like the Basmu Blueprint, Dominus Thrax is offering new Operation-related rewards. Here’s everything you can get in exchange for Dominus Aureus and Scuttler Husks.

Dominus Aureus rewards:

Invictus Signa (30% community progress): 23 Dominus Aureus

Invictus Emergent Signa (60% community progress): 23 Dominus Aureus

Invictus Apex Signa (90% community progress): 23 Dominus Aureus

Phelonyx Parazon Skin: 56 Dominus Aureus

Eight Claw Sigil: 9 Dominus Aureus

Eight Claw Emblem: 25 Dominus Aureus

5 Pathos Clamps (Purchase limit of 20 per player): 18 Dominus Aureus

Krios Signa: 9 Dominus Aureus

Prominence Wisp Totem: 9 Dominus Aureus

Fluctus Rahk Skin: 17 Dominus Aureus

Ceti Lacera Blueprint: 9 Dominus Aureus

Basmu Blueprint: 9 Dominus Aureus

Stance Forma Blueprint: 9 Dominus Aureus

The Ballroom Simulacrum: 9 Dominus Aureus

7 Uncommon Arcane: 2 Dominus Aureus

7 Rare Arcane: 4 Dominus Aureus

7 Legendary Arcane: 22 Dominus Aureus

Here’s a list of all available Arcanes:

Uncommon Arcane Rare Arcane Legendary Arcane Arcane Victory Arcane Precision Arcane Energize Arcane Strike Arcane Precision Arcane Grace Arcane Awakening Arcane Ultimatum Arcane Barrier Arcane Guardian Arcane Aegis ---------------- Arcane Phantasm Arcane Arachne ---------------- Arcane Eruption Arcane Rage ---------------- Arcane Agility Arcane Fury ---------------- Arcane Acceleration Arcane Avenger ---------------- Arcane Trickery ---------------- ---------------- Arcane Velocity ---------------- ----------------

Note that there is a limit of 21 Arcanes, down from 42 available during the Belly of the Beast Operation. Arcanes are also only available in bundles of seven. Each Steel Path run of Operation Eight Claw guarantees one Legendary Arcane Bundle.

Scuttler Husk rewards:

Oraxia Blueprint: 60 Scuttler Husks

Oraxia Chassis Blueprint: 20 Scuttler Husks

Oraxia Neuroptics Blueprint: 20 Scuttler Husks

Oraxia Systems Blueprint: 20 Scuttler Husks

Scyotid Blueprint: 48 Scuttler Husks

Scyotid Barrel Blueprint: 12 Scuttler Husks

Scyotid Gauntlet Blueprint: 12 Scuttler Husks

Thalys Blueprint: 96 Scuttler Husks

Spinnerex Blueprint: 48 Scuttler Husks

Spinnerex Blade Blueprint: 16 Scuttler Husks

Spinnerex Handle Blueprint: 16 Scuttler Husks

Spinnerex String Blueprint: 16 Scuttler Husks

Octopede Arena Scene: 25 Scuttler Husks

Isleweaver Cloud Islet Scene: 25 Scuttler Husks

Isleweaver Drift Atoll Scene: 25 Scuttler Husks

Scholar’s Landing Scene: 25 Scuttler Husks

Duvuri Throne Room Scene: 25 Scuttler Husks

We recommend waiting a while before trading your Scuttler Husks. The new Warframe Oraxia and weapon parts can also drop as a reward for completing the Operation.

