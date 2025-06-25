Warframe: Operation Eight Claw guide

The Isleweaver update in Warframe has introduced a new Operation called Eight Claw, taking players back to Duviri. Dominus Thrax, the ruler of Duvri, has been overwhelmed by Major Neci Rusalka and needs your help taking her down. In return, you have the opportunity to secure some rare Arcanes and the new Warframe, Oraxia.
In this guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know about taking part and completing the new Operation. We will also list the rewards you stand to obtain.
How to take part in Operation Eight Claw
Similar to the past Operation, Bell of the Beast, you’ll need to take part in the new game mode. This mode is available inside the Duviri Spiral, accessible via Navigation. Inside the Spiral, you’ll find a new limited-time game mode.
To access this game mode, you’ll need to have completed The Hex (quest). Upon completing one run, you’ll be rewarded with Dominus Aureus and Scuttler Husks. The former is used to exchange various Arcanes from Dominus Thrax, while the latter can be exchanged for Oraxia and her signature weapon parts.
As everyone spends their Dominus Aureus, the Operation progress will increase and unlock different tiers of Invictus Signa. We recommend getting the Arcanes you need first before anything else.
When does Operation Eight Claw end?
Operation Eight Claw is a 21-day event and can be done repeatedly to farm Dominus Aureus. It will end on July 16, 2025, at 11:30 am ET. Following the conclusion of the Operation, Dominus Thrax will be available until July 23, 2025, for exchanging rewards using Dominus Aureus. After that, he will be replaced by Acrithis, who will only offer Scuttler Husk rewards.
How to farm Dominus Aureus and Scuttler Husks in Warframe
As mentioned above, Dominus Aureus can only be acquired after completing an entire run of Operation Eight Claw. Each run will require you to clear six stages and a boss fight. These are pre-selected by the developers, and while they can be random, there are some fixed fights.
Every fifth stage will send you to the Oraxia boss fight, followed by the final boss fight against The Fragmented. You'll get the Scuttler Husks as soon as you defeat The Fragmented, while the Dominus Aureus will be rewarded after the mission concludes.
If you complete the Operation in Normal mode, you receive 18-22 Dominus Aureus, while doing so on the Steel Path will increase this reward to 22-26. Meanwhile, the number of Scuttler Husks you get from a run is around 20. Completing the mission on either mode can take you around 15-25 minutes, depending on the Warframe and weapons you get.
The start of the mission is similar to how you enter a regular Duviri run. You’ll need to pick from a handful of Warframes and weapons, which will ultimately decide how fast you can complete the entire Operation.
All rewards you can get from Warframe's Eight Claw Operation
Apart from long-running legacy rewards like the Basmu Blueprint, Dominus Thrax is offering new Operation-related rewards. Here’s everything you can get in exchange for Dominus Aureus and Scuttler Husks.
Dominus Aureus rewards:
- Invictus Signa (30% community progress): 23 Dominus Aureus
- Invictus Emergent Signa (60% community progress): 23 Dominus Aureus
- Invictus Apex Signa (90% community progress): 23 Dominus Aureus
- Phelonyx Parazon Skin: 56 Dominus Aureus
- Eight Claw Sigil: 9 Dominus Aureus
- Eight Claw Emblem: 25 Dominus Aureus
- 5 Pathos Clamps (Purchase limit of 20 per player): 18 Dominus Aureus
- Krios Signa: 9 Dominus Aureus
- Prominence Wisp Totem: 9 Dominus Aureus
- Fluctus Rahk Skin: 17 Dominus Aureus
- Ceti Lacera Blueprint: 9 Dominus Aureus
- Basmu Blueprint: 9 Dominus Aureus
- Stance Forma Blueprint: 9 Dominus Aureus
- The Ballroom Simulacrum: 9 Dominus Aureus
- 7 Uncommon Arcane: 2 Dominus Aureus
- 7 Rare Arcane: 4 Dominus Aureus
- 7 Legendary Arcane: 22 Dominus Aureus
Here’s a list of all available Arcanes:
Note that there is a limit of 21 Arcanes, down from 42 available during the Belly of the Beast Operation. Arcanes are also only available in bundles of seven. Each Steel Path run of Operation Eight Claw guarantees one Legendary Arcane Bundle.
Scuttler Husk rewards:
- Oraxia Blueprint: 60 Scuttler Husks
- Oraxia Chassis Blueprint: 20 Scuttler Husks
- Oraxia Neuroptics Blueprint: 20 Scuttler Husks
- Oraxia Systems Blueprint: 20 Scuttler Husks
- Scyotid Blueprint: 48 Scuttler Husks
- Scyotid Barrel Blueprint: 12 Scuttler Husks
- Scyotid Gauntlet Blueprint: 12 Scuttler Husks
- Thalys Blueprint: 96 Scuttler Husks
- Spinnerex Blueprint: 48 Scuttler Husks
- Spinnerex Blade Blueprint: 16 Scuttler Husks
- Spinnerex Handle Blueprint: 16 Scuttler Husks
- Spinnerex String Blueprint: 16 Scuttler Husks
- Octopede Arena Scene: 25 Scuttler Husks
- Isleweaver Cloud Islet Scene: 25 Scuttler Husks
- Isleweaver Drift Atoll Scene: 25 Scuttler Husks
- Scholar’s Landing Scene: 25 Scuttler Husks
- Duvuri Throne Room Scene: 25 Scuttler Husks
We recommend waiting a while before trading your Scuttler Husks. The new Warframe Oraxia and weapon parts can also drop as a reward for completing the Operation.
