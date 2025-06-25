how to get oraxia in warframe

With Warframe's Isleweaver today, the big question many Tenno will have is how to get Oraxia, the Spider-frame. As expected, the farm for this Warframe's components is tied to the new Duviri mode being added to the game with Isleweaver. Rather than purely relying on RNG, you can also use a pity system with the Scuttler Husk currency, so it should not take too long to farm.
In this guide, we'll go over how you can craft yourself the Oraxia Warframe for free.
How to farm Oraxia Warframe components
Like all Warframes, Oraxia requires you to craft her Chassis, Systems, and Neuroptics components, and then merge them with the main Warframe blueprint.
Drops from Duviri Isleweaver
By doing the Duviri Isleweaver mode, you have a low chance to obtain any of Oraxia's component blueprints, or the main blueprint itself. As per the official Drop Tables, the chance is uniform for all the blueprints at 7.69%. Note that this chance is also the same with the Steel Path mode of Isleweaver.
Pity System
The Oraxia blueprints themselves can be purchased from Dominas Thrax, who will be available as a vendor in your Dormizone after you beat the Isleweave quest.
To get them, you'll need Scuttler Husks - which are new currency tokens obtainable by defeating Oraxia in the new Duviri mode. For all intents and purposes, the Oraxia farm is the same as Kullervo, where you'll need to defeat the Warframe itself as a boss to get Kullervo's Bane.
You will get 3-5 Scuttler Husks on a successful normal Isleweaver run, but 5-8 per run on the Steel Path variant.
To get the component blueprints, go to Dominas Thrax in Dormizone and select "Exchange Scuttler Husks". You will need 120 Scuttler Husks to get all Oraxia's components and craft a full set:
- Oraxia Blueprint: 60 Scuttler Husks
- Oraxia Systems: 20 Scuttler Husks
- Oraxia Chassis: 20 Scuttler Husks
- Oraxia Neuroptics: 20 Scuttler Husks
Defeating Oraxia as a Duviri boss will be much easier than taking on Kullervo in his spirals, because this time, you'll use your Warframe rather than your Drifter.
Some of it will be dependent on your luck of the draw, but one frame with a built Exalted or one well-modded weapon is all you'll need to get a decent run in Murmur-infested Duviri.
Of course, having access to the Isleweaver content also means you need to have Duviri Paradox and Warframe 1999 content (The Hex) cleared, although The Hex Finale is not required. If you haven't progressed the main campaign up to this point, the only other option is the purchase Oraxia for Platinum from the Market.
