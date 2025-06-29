Warframe: Oraxia build guide

Once a running gag in the community, the spider-frame Oraxia has now been officially introduced as the 61st unique Warframe - and there are multiple ways you can build her. Oraxia fits many different niches: a summoner, a surprisingly decent weapons platform, and even an alright health-tank.

All of this versatility doesn't even come at the cost of kit complexity. Unlike Broodmother from Dota 2 (which has some very obvious similarities), Oraxia is pretty straightforward to pick up and play - provided you get used to the wall-zipping.

In this guide to Oraxia, I'll go over her abilities briefly, and then showcase three different builds I tested with her.

What you need to know about Oraxia's Warframe abilities

Here's everything you need to know about the abilities:

Ability 1 - Mercy's Kiss

Must be targeted at an enemy. Oraxia leaps at an enemy and deals Toxin damage (4000 base). If the enemy is at or below 50% HP, this is an insta-kill, and drops 2x Health Orbs with 50% chance of an Energy Orb.

Ability Duration does nothing

Ability Strength modifies the damage, and chance of Orbs upon death (but not the kill threshold)

Ability Range modifies how far you can leap

Overall, I find this to be the most dispensible of Oraxia's abilities if you have another way of health/energy sustain. This probably works best if you're playing melee, as you won't have to fine-tune the targeting at close range - but the fact that you do need to target means this is clunky as a mobility tool.

Ability 2 - Webbed Embrace

Oraxia throws a ball that webs all enemies within a radius. This deals a small amount of Toxin damage and stuns the enemies completely, but also gives them Damage Vulnerability from all damage sources.

There can be up to three webs at a time. This means you can cast two extra independent Webbed Embrace instances without replacing the first one, letting you cc additional choke points.

Ability Duration modifies how long the webbing lasts

Ability Strength modifies the Damage Vulnerability (50% at base)

Ability Range modifies the radius

Damage Vulnerability is a multiplicative modifier on top of outgoing damage, so this can actually increase your DPS by a lot.

Ability 3 - Widow's Brood

Oraxia throws out projectiles in a 35-degree frontal cone. Enemies hit by the projectiles get hit with a Toxin proc and 750 Toxin damage. If they die within 15 seconds, they spawn a Scuttler (a spiderling). Scuttlers move with you and attack nearby enemies with Toxin damage. You can have up to 10 Scuttlers at a time.

Ability Duration affects the time within which the enemy needs to die to spawn a Scuttler. It also modifies the maximum lifetime of a Scuttler.

Ability Strength modifies the base damage of the ability, but not the Scuttlers' damage or the max Scuttler limit.

Ability Range modifies the total range of the initial fan of projectiles, letting them reach out further.

Ability 4 - Silken Stride

A channeled ability. Oraxia enters the prowling mode, unlocking a whole series of buffs:

All weapon damage gets a second instance of Toxin damage as a percentage of that damage. Wall-latching increases the percentage. The way it functions is the same as Saryn's Toxic Lash, or Cyte-09's Resupply.

Killing enemies causes a Toxin explosion around each dead enemy.

Oraxia gets increased maximum health by a factor of modded health, and is also Status-immune.

Tap the dodge button to shoot a Silken Thread, zipping to the targetted surface and latching on to it where applicable. Applies Oraxia's passive invisibility instantly.

This ability is affected by mods in the following way:

Ability Duration and Efficiency modifies the channeling energy cost.

Ability Damage increases the health bonus multiplier, as well as Toxin damage bonus for additional damage instances.

Ability Range increases the radius of the on-death explosion, and also the range of Silken Thread.

That's all about Oraxia's abilities. Now, let's talk about the actual builds you can try on this Warframe.

Oraxia summoner build: Is it worth building this Warframe for the Scuttlers?

There's only a handful of methods to make the Scuttlers do more (Image via Overframe)

The answer is no. Oraxia can summon up to 10 Scuttlers that can last up to a minute with some ability duration, so she's definitely a summoner Warframe. However, Oraxia's nowhere near Caliban or Nekros in this category. There are two main problems with it:

The Scuttlers deal respectable damage, but they're extremely slow, and aren't affected by Volt's Speed or Wisp's green motes with our testing. This makes them somewhat ill-suited for tilesets and rooms with multiple floors and layouts where enemy clusters spawn far away from each other.

The Scuttlers' damage and health do not scale at all with your Oraxia mod setup. After extensive testing, I can confirm that their damage does NOT scale with Ability Strength. The only thing that affects it is their level, which is set to be the same as the mission level. In other words, in endless missions where enemy levels ramp up gradually, they become gradually weaker in relation.

That being said, if you're just running base-level Steel Path, Scuttlers can make for a comfy playstyle. Just make sure to not go too fast, as Scuttlers are nowhere near as mobile as Oraxia. Here's the build we tried to leverage Oraxia as a summoner:

Mods

Aura Mod: Summoner's Wrath

Empty Exilus slot

Equilibrium

Primed Flow (Dash Forma)

Archon Continuity (replace with Primed Continuity if doing Corpus content)

Nira's Hatred (or Natural Talent for more casting QoL)

Transient Fortitude

Adaptation

Stretch

Augur Message

Arcanes

Arcane Commisado is a must to get the Scuttlers some movement speed

Arcane Arachne for some Crit bonuses for wall-latching, Molt Augmented if you prefer playing on the ground.

Theorem Infection is also an obvious choice for buffing summoners, but I've noticed some inconsistencies on whether it applies the damage at all.

All things said and done, this build is just a single-Forma investment, so you can try it out while Formaing for other builds, and see if you like playing Oraxia as a summoner.

Warframe: Best Oraxia general-purpose and tank build (3-Forma)

The Ninjase build has worked out great for me so far (Image via Digital Extremes)

There are a handful of things that seem a no-brainer for Oraxia: Archon Continuity to add Corrosive on top of Toxin damage (don't worry, it doesn't replace Toxin altogether), Arcane Arachne... because you're a spider, and you wall-latch, and potentially Arcane Crepuscule, which is another synergy for the wall-latch invisibility.

Mods

Aura Mod: Growin Power

Exilus Slot: Empty - you can use Palagium, Proton Pulse, or Rush

Equilibrium (Dash Forma)

Primed Flow

Archon Continuity

Blind Rage (V Forma)

Transient Fortitude (V Forma)

Precision Intensify (V Forma)

Stretch

Augur Reach

Arcanes

Arcane Arachne

Arcane Crepuscule

To switch to the Health-tank build, Replace:

Replace Stretch with Health Conversion

Replace Primed Flow with Stretch (and use Azure Archon Shards to get higher max Energy)

Replace Augur Reach with Adaptation

In your Arcane Slots, use Arcane Blessing (after you gain the stacks, recast Silken Stride to take your new Health pool into calculation). For the second slot, use Arcane Avenger (since you're planning to take hits) to buff your weapons further, or Arcane Commisado for buffing your Scuttlers.

Even though this build is supposed to health-tank, I have found the concept of using Hunter Adrenaline a bit finicky. Oraxia is lethal enough to nuke enemies before you get any damage-to-energy conversion business, plus you'll need to collect Health Orbs to get the Health Conversion armor anyway - so Equilbrium is still the way to go.

Regarding Arcane Bellicose: Yes, your Health pool from Silken Stride does give you bonus Strength, but it does not affect the bonus Health itself that's granted by Silken Stride. The math basically updates in real-time to account for the newly added max Health in Silken Stride form. So, your other abilities do get the additional Strength.

I personally use this build with Sobek, which I also run on my Saryn and Cyte-09 builds, specifically catered around the Acid Shells augment mod. This will paricularly benefit from using Roar as a Helminth ability, same as it does for Saryn and Cyte-09.

