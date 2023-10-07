Warframe Prisma Skana build 2023: How to get, Incarnon, mods, and more

Most Warframe players will remember Skana fondly as their first experience with the melee system. Skana is a classic Tenno longsword you can pick up as one of your starting weapons during Warframe's prologue. Not only is it a substantial upgrade over the other option, MK1-Bo, but with the Incarnon Genesis upgrade, it can be taken as far into the end-game as the Steel Path.

A legacy upgrade of the Skana exists in the form of Skana Prime. However, alongside Excalibur Prime and Lato Prime, it is a founders-exclusive weapon that the vast majority of the playerbase does not have access to.

Instead, you can look for an upgrade in the Prisma Skana and then infuse it with the Incarnon Adapter.

How to get Prisma Skana in Warframe?

Prisma Skana can be purchased from The Void Trader for Ducats and Credits (Image via Digital Extremes)

Prisma Skana, like all Prisma weapon variants, can be exclusively acquired from Baro Ki'teer, The Void Trader. He appears as a vendor of premium goods once every two weeks in one of the available Tenno Relays in the Origin System.

All of his stock is selected from his exclusive inventory, which is only available all at once during the TennoCon-exclusive Baro Ki'Teer instance. Prisma Skana nevertheless has a chance to appear as one of several Prisma, Vandal, and Wraith weapon variants on a Baro rotation roughly at least once every six months.

Rather than a blueprint, purchasing the Prisma Skana grants you a ready-made copy that you can use immediately afterward.

Unranked Prisma Skanas are tradeable between players, meaning you can also obtain it that way.

Incarnon Prisma Skana crafting guide

Cavalero in Chrysalith can install Incarnon Genesis upgrades on your Warframe's weapons (Image via Digital Extremes)

To craft Incarnon Skana, you need a variant of the weapon, which is the Prisma Skana itself, and the Skana Incarnon Adapter. While some of the Adapters can be purchased, the Skana Incarnon Adapter can only be obtained from Steel Path Circuit mode.

During the Week 1 (A) rotation, the Skana Incarnon Adapter is one of the two potential rewards you can pick up as Steel Path Circuit Progress Rewards. However, if you have missed this weekly rotation, you may need to wait about two months till it reappears.

After you have the Adapter, you can install it by visiting Cavalero in Chrysalith for a token amount of Duviri-exclusive resources, including Pathos Clamps.

Best Warframe Prisma Skana mod build 2023

Sample Warframe Prisma Skana Incarnon build with both status and critical scaling (Image via Digital Extremes)

The best Incarnon Prisma Skana build for overall sustained DPS is a hybrid between status and critical. Even though the critical chance with Absolute Valor in Incarnon Evolution IV is sky-high, it fails to outperform a hybrid build due to the lack of consistent Slash ticks.

For this build, the best Evolution Tree path should be Wartime Nerve (II), Orokin Reach (III), and Suvivor's Edge (IV). With this, you will comfortably reach over 100% status chance and red crit-territory with 12x Combo Multiplier.

The build shown above is meant for base-level Steel Path content. For level cap endurance runs you should ditch the viral elemental combination mods for a Carnis Mandibles (higher slash weightage) and a Primed Smite mod of the correct faction (for double-dipping Slash ticks).