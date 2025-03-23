warframe riot-848 build guide

Riot-848 is one of the new non-Coda weapons that Warframe's Techrot Encore update introduced. Even though it wasn't advertised very well, this is a battery weapon — a niche loved by a specific type of survival-endurance runners. In this case, the battery weapon tag is represented by a fashionably sci-fi contrivance of bulets warping back to your magazine.

Style points aside, Riot-848 is a pretty solid battery secondary overshadowed by the new cavalcade of Coda weaponry. In this guide, we'll go over a build to utilize Riot-848's potential to deal with crowds.

Best Riot-848 endgame build for Warframe (6-7 Forma)

Riot-848 build with Corrosive (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

Riot-848 comes with only Puncture damage on its base, meaning you can go for any elemental combo freely. There are a couple of options at hand, but for a raw damage approach, you can simply go with Corrosive and get Viral from an external primer.

Mods used:

Galvanized Shot

Magnetic Might

Lethal Torrent

Convulsion (use Primed variant if you can)

Galvanized Diffusion

Hornet Strike

Primed Target Cracker

Pistol Pestilence

Exilus Mod Slot: Steady Hands (optional)

Arcane options and build breakdown

The build given here is specifically meant for the Secondary Enervate Arcane, as this provides a substantial enough critical chance. That said, the weapon does have a good base critical chance, so if you want to run Secondary Merciless or Deadhead, replace Hornet Strike with Galvanized Crosshairs (although this only gives you crits when aiming).

As for the Elemental combo, this build assumes you are running Nourish or a companion to prime targets with Viral. If you're not, you can easily turn this build into the native Viral-Heat setup instead:

Unload mod slots 2, 4, and 8

Swap polarities between 4 and 8

Get Pistol Pestilence in slot 2

Get Frostbite in slot 4

Get Primed Heated Charge in slot 8

With a Heat-based build, you can also replace Hornet Strike with Galvanized Crosshairs and use Cascadia Flare as your Arcane.

Here's how to get the Riot-848 in Warframe if you haven't farmed it yet. Check out our other guides on the game:

