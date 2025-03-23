How to get Riot-848 in Warframe

By Sambit Pal
Modified Mar 23, 2025 15:40 IST
how to get riot-484 in warframe
Riot-848 is the new machine pistol from the old world (Image via Digital Extremes)

Riot-848 is Temple's signature secondary, introduced alongside him in Warframe's Techrot Encore update. As a machine pistol, it blends into a rather crowded subgenre of sidearms, but with a very unique trait. When you reload its 16-round magazine, the bullets warp back into the chamber, making the Riot-848 a battery weapon with no downtime.

In this guide, we'll go over how you can get the Riot-848 in Warframe for free.

How to get all Riot-848 components in Warframe

The new Stage Defense mode (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)
To craft the Riot-848 in Warframe, you'll need its main blueprint and three unique components (barrel, receiver, and stock).

All of these are obtainable from the same drop source, which can be both a blessing and a curse. They all drop from the Stage Defense mission in Solstice Square, Hollvania.

To unlock Solstice Square, you have to get to Rank 4 (Hot and Fresh) with The Hex syndicate. However, you can still access this mission through Bounties before that requirement is met.

The rotation reward pool for Stage Defense is quite diluted, as this is also the place where you farm blueprints of the Temple Warframe. The best odds of getting a Riot-848 part is at Rotation C, which is every 12 waves.

Here are the drop chances for Riot-848 components and the blueprint for every rotation:

ComponentRotation ARotation BRotation C
Riot-848 Barrel BlueprintLegendary (0.97%)Ultra Rare (1.98%)Rare (4.58%)
Riot-848 Receiver BlueprintLegendary (0.97%)Ultra Rare (1.98%)Rare (4.58%)
Riot-848 Stock BlueprintLegendary (0.97%)Ultra Rare (1.98%)Rare (4.58%)
Riot-848 BlueprintLegendary (0.97%)Ultra Rare (1.98%)Rare (4.58%)
Due to the shared drop table between all components, you'll likely run into situations where you're getting duplicates of the same component, but never the missing piece of the puzzle. Thankfully, there's a pity system to bail you out in this case.

Purchasing Riot-848 parts from Flare

Once you unlock Rank 4 with The Hex, you can talk to Flare in Hollvania. He can give you all the Riot-848 components for Beating Heartstrings:

  • Riot-848 Blueprint - 120 Beating Heartstrings
  • Riot-848 Barrel - 60 Beating Heartstrings
  • Riot-848 Receiver - 60 Beating Heartstrings
  • Riot-848 Stock - 60 Beating Heartstrings

Beating Heartstrings are acquired in quantities of 4-9 (10-13 in Steel Path) every time you clear 3 waves of Stage Defense.

Crafting Riot-848 in Warframe

Once you have all the parts, the following materials are needed to craft the Riot-848 components:

  • Riot-848 Barrel: 15000 Hollars, 1000 Alloy Plates, 300 Plastids, 130 Necracoil, 2 Entrati Lanthorns
  • Riot-848 Receiver: 15000 Hollars, 120 Effervon Sample, 500 Alloy Plates, 600 Entrati Obols, 700 Circuits
  • Riot-848 Stock: 15000 Hollars, 6 Experimental Arc-Relay, 300 Salvage, 130 Necracoil, 2 Bellow Voca
Edited by Shraman Mitra
