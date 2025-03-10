How to farm Riven Slivers in Warframe

Riven Slivers are a rare resource type in Warframe that's generally farmed from Eximus units. These don't have any use outside of buying Kuva and Rivens from Palladino in Iron Wake (Earth), but they are sometimes required to meet Nightwave Challenges. In general, they're a good source of weekly Kuva if you don't actively grind that material.

In this guide, we'll look at the best methods of farming a lot of Riven Slivers in Warframe.

Best Riven Sliver farms in Warframe, explained

Abysssal Zone runes are arguably the fastest Riven Sliver farm if you get lucky (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

There are three known drop sources of Riven Slivers. They can come as an end-of-mission reward in Railjack Skirmishes or be found as a potential drop from Requiem Relics (chances vary between 16% and 25.33%) and Eximus units.

Among these, the Eximus have the highest chance — 28.50% per unit — to drop the resource on death. Naturally, the fastest way to farm Riven Slivers in Warframe is by killing a lot of Eximus units. Based on density and accessibility, here are the best sources for the purpose of a pure Sliver farm:

Eximus Stronghold: Sortie and Archon Hunt missions with the Eximus Stronghold modifier present the highest density of Eximus units per minute. If you manage to get this on an endless mission format (even though it's theoretically not endless within a Sortie) such as Survival, that presents the best occasion to farm some Riven Slivers. You can still replay the mission after you've beaten the Sortie/Archon Hunt, letting you farm it non-stop.

Abyssal Zones: Technically, it's the same principle as the above option. The Abyssal Zone (the node where you get Vainthorn) can potentially get you an Orokin Defixio with the Eximus Stronghold condition. You can simply pick this up, hold this on an Operator, and hunker down in a choke point to kill an endless horde of Eximus units.

Ascension: If you cannot be bothered with the Eximus Stronhold modifier, the Ascension game mode also offers a good density of Eximus units. However, a lot of these will be of the Jade Light variety, so use the Silence Heminth Ability (or just get a Banshee in the squad) to make things easier.

Abyssal Zone and Ascensions can be attempted in the Steel Path mode for an even more bountiful Riven Sliver farming setup. For the biggest bang for your bucks, you can take Warframes with loot-boosting abilities. Since you're targeting Eximus units, Nekros' Desecrate is the most reliable option for this.

