Warframe Rune Marrow farming guide: Drop locations, strategies, and more

Rune Marrow is one of the most important resources introduced in Warframe's Duviri Pradox update. You will need plenty to craft a range of things, from weapons to Warframe components. To add to the difficulty, they are not found in plentitude, unlike the other new resources locked away behind Duviri content.

Not much is known about the lore behind Rune Marrow, except that they erupt from Duviri's core. Given how they drop from certain Undercroft bosses, it may be tied to the void essence of the Undercroft, a mystical sub-realm of Duviri's dreamscape.

This article will explain all of Rune Marrow's potential drop locations and the most efficient ways you can farm it.

How much Rune Marrow do you need in Warframe?

Rune Marrow is used in the crafting of Drifter melee weapons (Image via Digital Extremes)

A significant amount of Rune Marrow is required to craft the Origin System versions of all the available Drifter melee weapons found in Teshin's cave. On top of these, they are also a required ingredient for Kullervo's Chassis component, as well as the installation of numerous Incarnon Genesis adapters:

Braton

Boltor

Burston

Dread

Dual Ichor

Latron

Miter

Paris

Strun

Soma

Accounting for all these resource sinks, you will need to farm 920 total Rune Marrows as of the Abyss of Dagath Update (patch 34).

How to get Rune Marrow in Warframe

Runic Compacts are the primary source of Rune Marrows (Image via Digital Extremes)

Rune Marrow can be found exclusively in the Undercroft, where they spawn inside containers called 'Runic Compacts.' Breaking these containers will fetch you one Rune Marrow.

The Undercroft can be accessed either via Duviri bounty stages or through the Circuit.

The Steel Path mode for the Circuit does not yield any advantages in terms of Rune Marrow drops.

On average, you can find about ten Runic Compacts per Undercroft tile or per Circuit round.

The number of Rune Marrow obtained per container is affected by Resource Booster and Smeeta's Charm. However, Kavats, other than Venari, cannot be brought into The Circuit.

Rune Marrow also drops from both Undercroft bosses, Corrupted Vor and Corrupted Jackal. This drop source is also affected by Resource Boosters.

Rune Marrow may also be obtained in bulk as part of the Circuit reward track. This appears both on the Regular Circuit reward track and its Steel Path variant.

Best Rune Marrow farming strategy

Given that there are no guaranteed ways to farm the two Undercroft bosses, Runic Compacts are the sole trusty source of this resource.

While you can find many of these as a side hustle while playing rounds of The Circuit mode, they are often hidden in plain sight. To speed up the farm, the only aid you can have is loot radar mods on Warframes.

Look at the equipment preview tidbit on the Duviri menu and find an available Warframe that you already own. Before you go into Duviri or The Circuit, go to the Arsenal to install either Thief's Wit or Loot Detector on this Warframe. Once you are in, this will mark all the containers on the minimap, eliminating the need to manually look for Runic Compacts.