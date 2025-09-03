Warframe's fastest Forma-farming event returns in September 2025

Operation Plague Star returns to Warframe after another two-year break with some new goodies. The event began in 2017 and has been held annually until 2021, after which Digital Extremes skipped it in 2022. Completing the bounties during the event rewards you with syndicate standing that you can exchange with an NPC, Nakak, for rewards.

Ad

If you’re new to the game, Operation Plague Star is one of the limited-time events held in Cetus. It is the fastest way to farm Forma in the game, allowing you to accumulate over 150 in just a week. Additionally, it is one of the two sources of acquiring Plague Zaw parts and Exodia Arcanes.

Warframe Operation Plague Star 2025 brings new rewards

Plague Start is the easiest way to farm Forma in the game (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe is an ever-evolving game, with new content being added in each update. It’s natural for Digital Extremes to also update the event rewards over time, adding new cosmetics and consumables. The developers are yet to reveal more details about the event, but we do know about the latest rewards:

Ad

Trending

Hemocyte Glyph

Hemocyte Sigil

Hemocyte Decoration

1 x Omni Forma available to buy

Protosomid Shoulder Guard

Aspirus Ephemera

Cryptanaut Necramech Helmet

Earth Console

Murex Console

Apart from these, Nakak will keep the old rewards in stock. With a syndicate standing cap of over 490K, getting all items should not be an issue. If you want the Forma, it is available at neutral rank, but items like the Plague Zaw parts are only available at max rank.

If you’re worried about not being able to claim all rewards, the event runs for two weeks, giving you plenty of time to stock up on the syndicate standing. You can complete the bounties with others, which is faster and more efficient.

Ad

The Ghoulsaw is only available at syndicate rank 3 (Image via Digital Extremes)

Each run of the Advanced mission will provide you with 3,200 syndicate standing, allowing you to purchase a Forma for 3,000. Each run can take around 5 minutes, which means aside from buying the golden jigsaw puzzles, the event is the fastest way to acquire them.

Ad

While you can use any frame during the mission, some are better for speeding things up. Follow our guide for the best setup to use during the operation. There are also plenty of new frames and weapons you can try to find, if there are even faster ways to complete the bounties.

Check out other guides on this game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More