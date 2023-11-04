Warframe Plague Star guide: best equipment to use, tricks, tips, and more

Warframe Plague Star is an annual event, and one of the only sources of exclusive Plague Zaw parts, two Exodia Arcanes, as well as other content only available through the Operational Supply syndicate. This event did not take place last year, meaning players who joined this game after 2021 will experience Plague Star for the first time in 2023.

Even if you are a beginner who cannot make good use of the Exodia Contagion or Plague Zaws, Plague Star is still worthwhile to try. The main attraction of this event's rewards, for many players, is the relatively cheap built Forma you can get with standing from a couple of bounties.

Even though you will be up against high-level Infested mobs in this event, the combat is manageable with some well-optimized midgame gear outside of the Steel Path.

Warframe Operation Plague Star bounties breakdown: Everything you need to know

You can purchase Eidolon Phylaxis blueprints from Nakak in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

A handful of ease-of-use changes have streamlined the process of starting Plague Star bounties this year. You should have the following before undertaking them:

You need at least one crafted Eidolon Phylaxis to join the second tier of a bounty. Single-use blueprints for it can be purchased from Nakak in Cetus and require resources from the Plains of Eidolon to craft.

You also need to craft an Infested Catalyst with blueprints obtainable from Bio Lab in the Clan Dojo.

You should have at least one primary or secondary weapon with a high multishot and fire rate that is effective against Infested bosses. If you have items that are efficient in the Cambion Drift, they will also work well for that purpose. A few good weapons have been listed later in this article.

Stay off the infested boil.

You can start a bounty from Konzu, the usual quest-giver of Cetus. If this is your first time participating in this event, you can begin with the first tier of the Plague Star bounty, which is a less resource-intensive beginner-friendly option. Otherwise, it is better to run the second and third tiers for a higher standing yield per run.

The mission can be classified into four parts:

The first part is a simple fetch-quest for the Thrax Toxin from one of the cave systems in the Plains of Eidolon.

The second part is a three-minute defense of the Toxin mixer as it concocts the boil's antidote.

The third part is simply escorting the Toxin to the Infested boil via a hijacked Drone while defending it.

Finally, you have to eliminate a number of Infested hordes and take out a few Hemoctye minibosses depending on the tier of the bounty.

Best Warframe and weapons for Operation Plague Star

Hemocytes have damage attenuation on top of their defenses in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Nova is arguably the best Warframe for this event due to two reasons:

Wormholes and the Escape Velocity augment affect the hijacked drone, making it reach the destination much faster.

The Molecular Prime slowdown effect also slows Hemocyte animations to a crawl. This makes it easier to shoot their weak points.

You can use almost any Warframe in this event, provided you know the tricks of the trade. Regardless, the following options are good for Plague Star:

Trinity

Wisp

Mesa

Titania

Volt

Oberon

The Hemoctye boss is a rehashed Lephantis in its final phase. It also has Archon-like damage attenuation mechanics that make single-shot burst DPS weapons ineffective. For this reason, you should use a weapon with a good fire rate and pellet count per shot, but which also has low damage falloff to take on that boss at range.

A few options to use against the Hemoctye boss are:

Gotva Prime

any Incarnon assault rifle

Prisma Grakata

Cedo

The Hemocytes are also immune to all status effects. Nevertheless, you can fully armor-strip them with the Shattering Impact mod on a gunblade like the Vastilok or Sarpa.