Warframe Plague Star event date, details, rewards, and more

Operation Plague Star will be returning to Warframe soon after two years of absence. Limited-time events are a staple of MMORPGs, and Operations are one of these crutches Warframe has to attract returning players.

Plague Star, in particular, is the sole Operation tied to the Plains of Eidolon, the game's first-ever open world. Accordingly, it was introduced shortly after the Plains of Eidolon update dropped.

While not all Operations have recurred on multiple occasions, Plague Star has returned at least once every year from 2018 to 2021. On its sixth recurrence in 2023, Plague Star will again let players grab its exclusive Exodia Arcanes and Plague Zaw parts.

To address complaints about leeching, this year's Plague Star bounties will not have any Catalyst or Phylaxis-mixing shenanigans during the mission. Instead, certain tiers of the bounties will require these items and consume them from your inventory directly.

Warframe Plague Star 2023 start date and guide

As revealed during the Devstream 174, Warframe Plague Star 2023 will begin on November 7, 2023. The end date has not been specified yet, but one can assume it will go on till November 30.

When the Operation is active, Konzu in Cetus will have special bounties that task you with taking care of the Infestation problem in the Plains. There will now be three tiers of the Plague Star bounties.

The Advanced tier will require at least one Infested Catalyst and one Eidolon Phylaxis each, while the normal tier of the bounty can be attempted without these. You need to only craft these items by acquiring its blueprints and no longer need to equip them on your gear wheel like Codex Scanners.

Eidolon Phylaxis Blueprints can be purchased from Nakak in Cetus for Operational Supply standing, and crafting this item requires:

15 Iradite

20 Grokdul

10 Nistlepod

Infested Catalyst Blueprints can be bought from the Bio Lab in your Clan Dojo for 5,000 Credits each, and crafting these requires:

500 Plastids

2300 Ferrites

1800 Nano Spores

Warframe Plague Star 2023 rewards

Steel Path variant of the Plague Star bounty will reward you with even more Endo and Kuva (Image via Digital Extremes)

Completing the Plague Star bounties can reward you with currently unvaulted Axi, Neo, Meso, and Lith Relics, component blueprints for the Revenant Warframe, or any of the following mods and resources:

Endo

Kuva

Augur Message

Vigilante Pursuit

Naramon Lens (regular)

Cetus Wisp

Players will also be able to obtain built Formas, but a one Forma per-day limit has been imposed on this reward.

The real prize from the Operation, however, lies in the Operational Supply inventory. The reward inventory for this event-exclusive Syndicate can be accessed via Nakak in Cetus. In exchange for Operational Supply Standing, you can acquire various items, including:

Exodia Contagion

Exodia Brave

Plague Akwin Zaw part

Plague Keewar Zaw part

Plague Kripath Zaw part

Ghoulsaw parts and Blueprint

We will update this article with further details, including the full rewards list, once they are revealed, so keep an eye out!