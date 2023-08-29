Warframe Dog Days 2023: start date, rewards, and more

Warframe Dog Days, a seasonal annual event in Digital Extremes' flagship MMO-lite, has returned in 2023. Seasonal events are a staple of community-centric MMORPGs; this game is no exception. The Dog Days event is a series of Tactical Alerts at the end of summer. Appearing first in 2019, Dog Days has returned every year between June and August.

Rather than regular missions with modifiers, the Dog Days alerts are implemented as rounds of Rathuum repackaged as a holiday beach retreat. Hosted by a drunk Kela de Thaym, the Dog Days game mode tasks you with outscoring the Grineer in a classic PvE team deathmatch.

Warframe Dog Days location and release date

Warframe Dog Days 2023 will start on August 26 and last till September 13. During this time, you can find the Dog Days Tactical Alerts in the special alerts tab to the extreme left of the navigation bar.

In Dog Days, the Warframe you select will be reset to 100 Health and no Shields or Armor. Your abilities, weapons, and all installed mods will also be removed. You can only use the Soaktron water rifle and Lob Blob throwables to damage the Grineer opponents.

Unlike Rathuum, there is no point threshold you need to meet. Winning a Dog Days round requires a higher total score than the Executioners when the timer hits zero. However, your point does count towards the total progress, meaning that the additional first-time rewards for each Mission are achieved faster if you hit higher scores.

Warframe Dog Days 2023 rewards

Dog Days alerts can be accessed from the Navigation menu (Image via Digital Extremes)

Clearing each Dog Days alert level requires a certain amount of total team score (25/50/75/100). You do not necessarily need to score all of these in the same round, as the score at the end of every successful round counts towards the progress. The following are the rewards for unlocking and clearing each Dog Days mission on Earth:

Alert Tier Unique Reward Credits Nakak Pearl Mission 1 Splash and Dash Sigil 50,000 25 Mission 2 Beach Kavat Floof 50,000 50 Mission 3 Rucksack Kubrow Floof 50,000 75 Mission 4 Beachcomber Domestik Drone 50,000 100

What to do with Nakak Pearls in Warframe Dog Days?

Nakak has exceptional wares during Dog Days (Image via Digital Extremes)

In addition to Glyphs and decorative objects, success in a Dog Days alert gives you a set amount of Nakak Pearls depending on the Mission stage (10/20/30/40). You also get an additional Nakak Pearl per kill that you have individually scored.

These can be taken to Nakak in Cetus, which has a special inventory during the Dog Days alerts, where transactions can only be made with Nakak Pearls. The Nakak Pearls stay in your inventory permanently, ready to use for any future recurrence of the Dog Days event.