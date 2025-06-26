Warframe Scytoid build guide

The Scytoid is a new throwable secondary weapon in Warframe that boasts a good critical chance and damage multiplier. That said, the main attraction for this weapon would be its unique trait that allows you to group a lot of enemies for an easy nuke.
This build guide will explain its unique trait and how to acquire the Scytoid, along with the best endgame loadout you can use on this weapon.
Scytoid unique trait, acquisition, and stats explored
As a looter shooter title, Warframe throws a lot of enemies at you. In situations like these, having a good crowd control ability or weapon is necessary. Most of the CC weapons in the game are primaries, leaving players with a few choices like the Kuva Nukor or the Tenet Cyron.
However, despite being good for CC, they don’t group up enemies, and this is where the Scytoid shines. Alternate fire from the weapon lobs a web on the ground, which stuns and groups eight enemies within a 10-meter radius. The number of enemies grouped is affected by the weapon’s multi-shot.
To acquire the new throwable secondary, you’ll need to take part in Operation: Eight Claw and farm Scuttler Husks. These can be exchanged at Dominus Thrax within the Dormizone for every Scytoid part.
Here are the weapon's stats:
- Fire Rate: 2.4
- Multishot: 4
- Magazine: 40
- Reload: 1.6s
- Punch Through: 1.6
- Critical Chance: 24%
- Critical Damage: 2.4x
- Status per Projectile: 18%
- Damage: 160
Best endgame Scytoid build in Warframe (5-forma)
Throwable weapons have never been so great in Warframe. The biggest reason was their lack of crowd-control capabilities, but with the Scytoid, things have changed. Having this weapon as your main crowd-control option opens up slots for nuking abilities. This build guide details a hybrid setup that can be used to group as many enemies as possible while dealing a decent amount of damage.
Mods used
- Lethal Momentum (Exilus)
- Galvanized Diffusion
- Galvanized Crosshair
- Lethal Torrent
- Pistol Pestilence
- Frostbite
- Primed Pistol Gambit
- Primed Target Cracker
- Prime Heater Charge
- Secondary Deadhead (Arcane)
Build breakdown
As mentioned earlier, the main objective is to use the weapon for grouping. Galvanized Diffusion, when fully active alongside Lethal Torrent, will grant you around 11.6 multishot. Using alternative fire will group up over 20 enemies at once.
The weapon features a good critical hit chance and damage. Primed Pistol Gambit, Primed Target Cracker, and Galvanized Crosshair will help you reach over 150% critical hit and 5x critical damage.
The other mods, like Pistol Pestilence, Frostbite, and Prime Heater Charge, are there to increase status chance and add elemental damage. Change them according to your preference. The Arcane is also optional, but the Secondary Deadhead will grant you a good damage boost.
