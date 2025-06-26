Warframe Spinnerex build guide

Spinnerex is one of the latest weapons added with Warframe’s Isleweaver update as the signature melee weapon for Oraxia. Featuring innate toxic damage, high status chance, and massive base attack range, it is great as a stat stick, but may not be the best as a crit weapon.

It also features a unique trait that can explode enemies if they have a Toxin status effect. Each stack of Toxin increases the explosion chance by 10%.

This Spinnerex build guide will explore the best mod combinations you can have on this weapon, along with possible synergy with other weapons.

Spinnerex unique trait, acquisition, and stats explored

Whip your enemies away (Image via Digital Extreme)

Enemies affected by Toxin status have a 10% base chance to explode and deal damage to surrounding enemies. Each stack of Toxin applied using the weapon increased the chance by 10%, meaning 10 stacks will guarantee the explosion.

The individual weapon parts can be acquired from Dominus Thrax using Scuttler Husks. To obtain the Scuttler Husks, you'll need to take part in the ongoing Operation: Eight Claw.

Here are the complete weapons stats:

Attack Speed: 1.36

Range: 3m

Critical Chance: 16%

Critical Damage: 2.4x

Status: 40%

Damage: 168 (Toxin)

Best endgame Spinnerex build in Warframe (5-forma)

Spinnerex is great for applying status effects in an AoE (Image via Digital Extreme)

Looking at the stats for Spinnerex, it’s clear that you can’t simply build the weapon for critical chance. The base crit is low, and while it can be improved, you will have to cut corners across other aspects of the build to sustain decent damage.

That said, we do have an incredibly high status chance, which works well with melee weapons, and this build will be utilizing those mods. Here is the primary build:

Mods used

Coiling Viper (stance mod)

Condition Overload

Galvanized Elementalist

Gladiator Vice

Primed Fever Strike

North Wind

Blood Rush

Primed Reach

Weeping Wounds

Melee Exposure (Arcane)

Build breakdown

While the unique trait for Spinnerex is great in theory, the base damage makes it hard to utilize. It is much safer to use the weapon as a combo stacker. The combination of Weeping Wounds and Blood Rush will help build up both status and critical chance.

Condition Overload and Galvanized Elementalist are added to increase the damage based on the number of status effects. We recommend using the weapon with Warframes that can stack multiple status effects on enemies.

North Wind and Primed Fever Strike help add viral damage, while Primed Reach and Gladiator Vice are quality of life mods. You can drop Primed Reach in favor of another status effect mod or a critical damage mod to take advantage when you deal critical hits.

For Arcane, Melee Exposure is the only one that benefits Spinnerex. After using a Warframe ability, your melee will also deal corrosive damage. This adds another layer of status, which boosts Condition Overload and Galvanized Elementalist.

