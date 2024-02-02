Warframe Star Days 2024 items, Ticker location, and more

The long-awaited Warframe Star Days 2024 event is finally here, letting the Tenno pick up exquisite items from its exclusive inventory once again. First introduced in 2021, Star Days is Warframe's only event themed after Valentine's Day, and likewise, it always surfaces in February. This year, marking its fourth iteration, will bring back a handful of decorations and glyphs from previous Star Days inventories.
This article will guide you through everything you need to know about Warframe Star Days 2024: what you can get, where to get started, and how long you have to grab it all.
When will Warframe Star Days 2024 end?
Warframe Star Days 2024 started on February 1st, 2024, and it will end on February 29 at 11 am ET. During this time, you can get all the new and returning event-exclusive items from Ticker in Fortuna.
Warframe Star Days 2024: Where is Ticker in Fortuna?
As always, Ticker is the sole vendor holding all the exclusive items available for Warframe Star Days. To access him, simply go to Fortuna, head to Fast Travel from the pause menu, and select Ticker.
From here, you can access the Warframe Star Days inventory by picking "Star Days Affections."
All Warframe Star Days 2024 items
Here is Ticker's inventory for this year's Star Days event:
Glyphs
- Star Days Deimos Glyph
- Star Days Gauss Glyph
- Star Days Helminth Glyph
- Star Days Lavos Glyph
- Star Days Necramech Glyph
- Star Days Grineer Glyph
- Star Days Yareli Glyph
- Star Days Ordis Glyph
- Protea in Action Glyph
- Revenant in Action Glyph
- Xaku in Action Glyph
- Star Days Gyre Glyph
- Star Days Ticker Glyph
- Star Days Kavat Glyph
- Monotone Ember Glyph
- Monotone Kullervo Glyph
- Monotone Mesa Glyph
- Monotone Octavia Glyph
- Monotone Rhino Glyph
- Monotone Styanax Glyph
- Star Days Qorvex Heart Glyph
- Star Days Cervulite Pal Glyph
Cosmetics and Decorations
- Right Hand of Eros Emote
- Left Hand of Eros Emote
- Eros Wings Ephemera
- Ticker Floof Decoration
- Cherub Color Palette
- Neon Eros Wings Decoration
- Eros Arrow Skin
- Acceltra Solstice Skin
- Skiajati Solstice Skin
- Kuva Solstice Cloak
- Necramech Statue Decoration
- Dual Swords Stavika Skin
Weapons
- Snipetron
- Ignis Wraith
Warframe Star Days 2024: How to get Debt-Bonds
Debt-Bonds are the only form of currency you can use to purchase Star Days items. There are five types of Debt-Bonds in Warframe. The following table shows how many of each type you need to buy out the entire Star Days 2024 inventory:
Debt-Bonds can be found as stage rewards for Bounties in the Cambion Drift. You can also get them from Ticker himself by trading various resources and Credits.
