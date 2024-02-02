Warframe Star Days 2024 items, Ticker location, and more

The long-awaited Warframe Star Days 2024 event is finally here, letting the Tenno pick up exquisite items from its exclusive inventory once again. First introduced in 2021, Star Days is Warframe's only event themed after Valentine's Day, and likewise, it always surfaces in February. This year, marking its fourth iteration, will bring back a handful of decorations and glyphs from previous Star Days inventories.

This article will guide you through everything you need to know about Warframe Star Days 2024: what you can get, where to get started, and how long you have to grab it all.

When will Warframe Star Days 2024 end?

Warframe Star Days 2024 started on February 1st, 2024, and it will end on February 29 at 11 am ET. During this time, you can get all the new and returning event-exclusive items from Ticker in Fortuna.

Warframe Star Days 2024: Where is Ticker in Fortuna?

Ticker can be found in Fortuna (Image via Digital Extremes)

As always, Ticker is the sole vendor holding all the exclusive items available for Warframe Star Days. To access him, simply go to Fortuna, head to Fast Travel from the pause menu, and select Ticker.

From here, you can access the Warframe Star Days inventory by picking "Star Days Affections."

All Warframe Star Days 2024 items

All Star Days cosmetics (Image via Digital Extremes)

Here is Ticker's inventory for this year's Star Days event:

Glyphs

Star Days Deimos Glyph

Star Days Gauss Glyph

Star Days Helminth Glyph

Star Days Lavos Glyph

Star Days Necramech Glyph

Star Days Grineer Glyph

Star Days Yareli Glyph

Star Days Ordis Glyph

Protea in Action Glyph

Revenant in Action Glyph

Xaku in Action Glyph

Star Days Gyre Glyph

Star Days Ticker Glyph

Star Days Kavat Glyph

Monotone Ember Glyph

Monotone Kullervo Glyph

Monotone Mesa Glyph

Monotone Octavia Glyph

Monotone Rhino Glyph

Monotone Styanax Glyph

Star Days Qorvex Heart Glyph

Star Days Cervulite Pal Glyph

Cosmetics and Decorations

Right Hand of Eros Emote

Left Hand of Eros Emote

Eros Wings Ephemera

Ticker Floof Decoration

Cherub Color Palette

Neon Eros Wings Decoration

Eros Arrow Skin

Acceltra Solstice Skin

Skiajati Solstice Skin

Kuva Solstice Cloak

Necramech Statue Decoration

Dual Swords Stavika Skin

Weapons

Snipetron

Ignis Wraith

Warframe Star Days 2024: How to get Debt-Bonds

Debt-Bonds are the only form of currency you can use to purchase Star Days items. There are five types of Debt-Bonds in Warframe. The following table shows how many of each type you need to buy out the entire Star Days 2024 inventory:

Deb-Bond type Amount you need for Star Days 2024 Training Debt-Bonds 36 Familial Debt-Bonds 75 Medical Debt-Bonds 105 Shelter Debt-Bonds 195 Advances Debt-Bonds 35

Debt-Bonds can be found as stage rewards for Bounties in the Cambion Drift. You can also get them from Ticker himself by trading various resources and Credits.

