Warframe SteelSeries redeem code: How to get, giveaway rewards list, and more

The latest Warframe update, The Seven Crimes of Kullervo, has been rolled out with a limited-time event to access Kullervo's Hold directly. This, however, is not the only limited-time event related to this update's launch. For a week, a SteelSeries x Warframe sweepstake will allow players to bag several cosmetic items, a color palette, and more for free.

The SteelSeries giveaway rewards can be claimed by any player, including free-to-play accounts. This applies to players across all platforms irrespective of Mastery Rank.

For PC users, this can be obtained on all versions of the game: Steam, Epic Games, or standalone. The only prerequisite is downloading the SteelSeries GG app on Windows or MacOS. Note that this code can be redeemed only between June 21 to 28, 2023.

How to get Warframe Promo Code for SteelSeries giveaway

WARFRAME @PlayWarframe



Stay tuned for more info on how you can also win hardware to bolster your gaming setup! Embody the power of a thunderclap by claiming a free Cumulus Collection, courtesy of @SteelSeries , for a limited time! Learn more about how to claim your bundle: wrfr.me/3NEuzdM Stay tuned for more info on how you can also win hardware to bolster your gaming setup! Embody the power of a thunderclap by claiming a free Cumulus Collection, courtesy of @SteelSeries, for a limited time! Learn more about how to claim your bundle: wrfr.me/3NEuzdMStay tuned for more info on how you can also win hardware to bolster your gaming setup! https://t.co/G7ovtcQVRp

The game's giveaway functions based on a unique promo code generated on your SteelSeries account. Create an account if you do not have one. Thereafter, perform the following steps:

Download and install the SteelSeries GG app, available for Windows 10+ and MacOS 10.13+

Log into your existing SteelSeries account through the app

Select 'Giveaways' from the left panel on GG

Click 'Get Key' on the Warframe Cumulus Collection tab

This will generate your unique promo code, which you must copy to your clipboard. You can open your browser or do so directly in-game to redeem the code.

To redeem it from the browser, log into your Warframe account and hover over your account name in the top-right corner. Select 'Redeem Code' from the drop-down menu. Paste your unique key and click 'Submit Code.' The page will display "Thanks for redeeming your code!" if successful.

For those who wish to claim the redeem code in-game, go to Market and access the 'Redeem Code' option in the lower right corner.

Warframe SteelSeries giveaway rewards

SteelSeries giveaway items(image via Digital Extremes)

The giveaway rewards contain the following items for all players:

Cirrus Armor Bundle

Cumulus Syandana

Stratus Pistol Weapon Skin

Spektaka Color Palette

3-Day Resource Booster

The only exclusive item in this assortment is the Spektaka Colour palette. Formerly available with the Spektaka Liset skin in the 2018 Prime Gaming promo bundle, the palette offers muted blue, green, orange, and pink hues.

Both the Cirrus Armor Bundle and Cumulus Syandana are otherwise purchasable from the market for 100 Platinum apiece.

While the viability of these items for your Fashion-frame is subjective, the three-day Resource Booster is useful to all Tenno. It doubles nearly all materials, and non-Credit resource drops in the game for 72 hours from when you log into your game to claim the bundle.

Poll : 0 votes