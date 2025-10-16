Warframe update 40.0.1 patch notes (October 16)

Warframe just got its first hotfix after the Vallis Undermine update (patch 40), and as expected, this irons out a series of bugs. It's also no surprise that a lot of these bugs were glitchy interactions involving the Sprodling form of Nokko, the new Warframe. However, not all of the issues with Deepmine bounties have been squashed with this hotfix. Notably, you can still get stuck at the animal rescue objective, whereupon hacking the console does nothing.

Without further ado, though, here are all the patch notes as documented on the official Warframe blog for update 40.0.1.

All changes and bugfixes in Warframe patch 40.0.1

Some Deepmine bounty bugs persist (Image via Digital Extremes)

Changes:

Updated Nokko's Animation Set descriptions in the Market to specify that the Yareli interaction is Nokko-specific.

If you purchased these Animation Sets purely for the Yareli interaction, you can request a refund by submitting a Support Ticket.

Added Primary Crux, Secondary Enervate, and Melee Doughty to the Höllvania Arcane Collection in Loid’s Arcane Dissolution vendor.

Nokko Fixes:

Fixed Nokko's Reroot causing players to spawn at its original casting point when entering a respawn volume (i.e. falling off the map, etc.).

Fixed being able to place Nokko's mushrooms outside of playable mission areas, causing issues if he needed to run to them using his Passive.

Fixed loss of function when using Railjack turrets and the Archwing Slingshot while transforming into a Sprodling as Nokko.

Note: the issue persists when attempting to use the Front Artillery context action.

Fixed Nokko's Reroot Sprodling SFX being audible during cinematics.

Fixed Nokko being unable to use Nova's Wormhole while in Sprodling form.

The Teacher Changes & Fixes:

Equipped Mods are now hidden in The Teacher Quest after players attempt to Dissolve an equipped Stormbringer.

Our intention is to teach players about how to identify equipped vs unequipped Mods in the Mod Menu, so this change lets us keep that learning moment, but remove further obstacles if they are still confused by it.

Disabled Filters in the Mod and Upgrade Menus during The Teacher quest, as they were causing issues with player progression.

Fixed players being unable to progress in The Teacher quest with a Bleeding Dragon Key equipped.

Fixed an incorrect error message when attempting to interact with other Arsenal elements after upgrading the Thornbak to deal Magnetic Damage.

Deepmines Changes & Fixes:

Changed the Scrofa Disc Moa's name to Scrofa Laser Moa.

Fixed issues with the Scrofa Crewman Eximus' attacks and movement.

Fixed certain Scrofa units not being highlighted by the Enemy Highlights Accessibility Setting.

Fixed the Scrofa Shockwave Moa's kick attacks not damaging Clients.

Fixed a script error when Analyzing mushrooms in the Field Guide.

Top Fixes:

Fixed players being unable to Wall Latch.

Fixed the Arbucep not coming with a Gravimag installed when purchased from the Market.

With a future hotfix, we’ll be running a script to add Gravimags to purchased Arbuceps and refund any purchased Gravimags that were installed in purchased Arbuceps.

Fixed performance issues caused by certain types of explosions, notably from the Kuva Bramma, Tonkor, and Zarr.

Fixed the accidental removal of the Somatics D11 and Somatics Asa-03 Operator Facial Markings.

Fixed Arcane Adapter slots not working with Modular Weapons (Kitguns, Zaws, etc.).

If you installed an additional Arcane Adapter to regain access to these Arcane Slots, please submit a Support Ticket.

General Fixes:

Fixed the updated Mod and Upgrade menus appearing too small with Menu Scale set to Legacy.

Fixed Damage Numbers covering the new Recoil reticle with Screen Shake toggled off.

Fixed armor offset issues on the Wukong Qitian Skin.

Fixed a broken elbow texture on the Wukong Qitian Skin.

Fixed the Sprodling Ephemera's diorama not actually showing the Sprodlings.

Fixed the Sprodlings from the Sprodling Ephemera falling through the floor in the Operator Customization screen on lower-spec machines.

Fixed texture and clipping issues with Ivy decorations.

Fixed the Duviri Candleholder Tree (Tall) decoration having an incorrect snap-to-surface point.

Fixed hologram VFX on the Tenet Arca Plasmor no longer using custom energy tints.

Fixed the Einheri Balefire Charger Skin indicating it is for an item you don't own when equipped on Balefire Charger Prime.

Fixed capitalization errors in objective descriptions in the Chains of Harrow quest.

Script Errors and Crashes:

Tentative fix for crashes on startup for systems using integrated graphics and obsolete drivers.

Fixed a script error when opening Syndicate Menus, causing issues with the interface.

Fixed a script error caused by Oberon's Passive for Clients in the Simulacrum.

Fixed a script error caused by Oberon's Hallowed Ground.

Fixed a script error in the End of Mission screen.

Fixed a script error caused by Oberon's Smite.

Fixed a script error caused by Oberon's Renewal.

Fixed a script error related to Mag's Bullet Attractor.

Fixed a script error caused by Oberon's Reckoning.

