Warframe: The Vallis Undermind release date, features, and known details

The Vallis Undermind, Warframe's upcoming fall update, is slated for a release date of October 15, 2025. In some ways, it's a continuation of the "unannounced fall update" precedent set by last year: it has a handful of potentially big gameplay changes and QoL features, some mild content expansion, and a fun(gal) new Warframe which feels somewhat undercooked creatively.

Ad

Originally just teased as the "unannounced fall update" during this year's TennoCon, a lot of the details on The Vallis Undermind have been now revealed in Devstream 189. So, here's everything you'd want to know prior to the update.

What time does Warframe: The Vallis Undermind come out?

While we do know the release date of October 15, it's not known what exact time Warframe The Vallis Undermind will release. If we were to go by precedents, most updates of this size drop between 11pm and 1pm ET. Warframe is keeping its tradition of releasing big updates on wedensdays with this one, so we're also likely to get it by 1pm ET.

Ad

Trending

What is the Vallis Undermind update adding to Warframe?

There's a lot of 'shroomy stuff under the Vallis (Image via Digtial Extremes)

Other than the cosmetics, the four notable things in this update (according to me at least) are the following:

Ad

The 62nd unique Warframe Nokko

The Undermines tile in Fortuna/Orb Vallis

Damage Attenuation changes

Big Archgun buff

Nokko is the new fungi-themed Warframe bouncing into the fray with The Vallis Undermind update in Warframe. The abilities of Nokko includes: putting down two different types of mushroom for offensive and defensive capabilities, become an invincible sprodling at will, and throwing out projectiles that bounce between mushrooms and enemies to do some respectable damage (hopefully).

Ad

Like the Koumei and the Five Fates added a new interactible shrine to Cetus, Fortuna is also getting a new vendor with this fall update in Warframe: Nightcap. Other than Nokko parts, Nightcap is coming with his own mushroom-collecting journaling system, and a huge number of new plant decorations for greenthumb Tennos who want to grow their garden in their Orbiter (or Void/Hollvania hideouts).

The actual meat of the gameplay content, meanwhile, are the new Undermines tiles getting added to Fortuna. Technically, this is supposed to be the underground mining strips beneath Orb Vallis, so we don't know whether it's a tileset or another open world that mirrors Orb Vallis. My guess is leaning (very sternly) on the former option.

Ad

While there are also a host of QoL stuff (like a nifty new recoil pattern tracker), the two biggest general additions in Warframe The Vallis Undermind update are Archgun and Damage Attenuation changes. Long story short, Archguns now get two Arcane slots, and you can place on Primary and one Secondary Arcane when you unlock these. Meanwhile, the Damage Attenuation changes are explained in detail in this guide.

That's all about the important changes in Warframe's upcoming October 2025 update. Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More