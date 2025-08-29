Warframe: Vadayra Prime build guide

The Vadayra Prime is a new crit-based sniper rifle in Warframe. It is the signature primary weapon of Caliban Prime and can deal a massive amount of single-target damage. If you’re wondering whether you can go Eidolon hunting with this rifle, you can, but it has a charged trigger, unlike the semi-auto on Rubico.

While Vadayra Prime may excel in single-shot damage, you must hold the trigger for a bit.

Vadayra Prime makes lightning strike thrice in Warframe

Lavos with Vadayra Prime (Image via Digital Extremes)

On the surface, Vadayra Prime appears to be any other sniper rifle. It is a single-shot weapon that may seem like something you’ll need in a specific situation, but that’s not the case. Vadayra Prime comes with a unique trait that allows it to rain down lightning strikes on enemies. This trait comes in handy against a group of enemies where one can tank hits and proc the lightning strikes against others multiple times.

The unique trait activates after you hit an enemy and brings down three bolts of lightning on surrounding enemies. The damage of the lightning strikes scales with the mods equipped on the weapon, meaning the more damage your Vadayra has, the better those lightning strikes will be.

Note that the number of strikes depends on RNG, and sometimes, there won’t be any. Additionally, if you want to chain the lightning more than three times, you must get a source to inflict the Blast status effect on enemies like Nova's Molecular Prime.

Warframe Vadayra Prime endgame build (three-Forma)

Vadarya Prime mod setup (Image via OverframeGG || Digital Extremes)

Mods used in the build:

Serration (Spectral Serration for invisibility frame)

Vital Sense

Critical Delay

High Voltage

Stormbringer (Hellfire for Radiation build)

Primed Shred

Primed Bane Mod (Hammer Shot for more critical damage)

Target Acquired

Arcane used

Primary Deadhead is one of the best Arcanes you can use with Vadayra Prime. You’ll be aiming for the head most of the time, especially playing as Cyte-09, so why not get some extra damage for your next kill to make your damage skyrocket?

Primary Crux is another excellent match for Vadayra Prime if you’re leaning heavily into a status build. Another benefit of this Arcane is the additional Ammo Efficiency, letting you shoot infinite shots if the RNG is on your side.

To make the best out of this weapon, use it with Cyte-09. The invisibility will allow you to take advantage of Spectral Serration, and Resupply can be used to attune for Balst status to chain lightning. An alternate option would be Lavos Prime with Valence Formation augment mod, which allows you to imbue your weapon with the status effect you brew.

