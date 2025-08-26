All Vadarya Prime Relics in Warframe

Vadarya Prime was the new surprise new addition to Warframe's sniper rifle arsenal. Caliban the original Warframe did not have a signature Warframe, so this is an exclusive entry in Caliban Prime Access, and it's looking better than expected. This sniper rifle sports infinite ammo, and pretty high crit stats at 40% critical chance and 2.8x multiplier - albeit with the downside of a charge-up mechanic like the Lanka.

In this guide, we'll go over how to get the Vadarya Prime Relics in Warframe efficiently.

Every Vadarya Prime Relic in Warframe, and how to get them

You'll need the following Relics to get Vadarya Prime Parts in Warframe:

Lith O4 Relic - Vadarya Prime Stock (Common)

Meso V12 Relic - Vadarya Prime Blueprint (Rare)

Neo A5 Relic - Vadarya Prime Barrel (Uncommon)

Axi S18 Relic - Vadarya Prime Receiver (Uncommon)

Even though it's only one Rare part (10% drop chance even on a Radiant Meso V12), the Vadarya Prime grind involves farming Relics from the four eras. So here's a quick rundown in case you need a refresher:

The fastest Ltih Relic farm right now is still running Hepit (Void), but it's best done with something fast like a Gauss or Volt, or ideally, a Titania with Thermal Sunder.

The fastest Meso farm used to be yet another Disruption, but now it's faster to run the defense node IO (Jupiter), provided you have a fast room-clearer like Miasma Saryn. Given that this one has the only Rare part, we suggest you farm at least 10 of these to near-guarantee the Vadarya Prime Blueprint in a full Radshare party.

The fastest Neo and Axi farms are still both Disruption missions. For the Neo Relics, you want to farm Ur (Uranus), and for Axi Relics, the go-to destination is Apollo (Lua).

The other option is to gamble by mass-buying Relic Packs. This can be done with 20k standing from any of the Neutral Syndicates, Ostron, Solaris United, or Entrati. You can also get 25 Relic packs at a go from Teshin if you have enough Steel Essence.

None of the Vadarya Prime Relics in Warframe drop Caliban Prime parts, so you'll have to farm that separately.

Vadarya Prime in all its electric glory (Image via Digital Extremes)

Vadarya Prime was released alongside Caliban Prime on August 26, 2025. Its Relics will remain unvaulted in all the usual drop sources at least till Q3 2027 - so if you don't want to farm it right away, there is plenty of time for its market price to go down.

