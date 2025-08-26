All Caliban Prime Relics in Warframe

Farming Caliban Prime Relics is much simpler than getting the original Warframe. Not only can you completely ignore Railjack (thanks to no Anomaly Shard requirements), the Relics are in general much faster to farm than grinding Fortuna. With a Deluxe Skin and a rework from last year, and a new Augment mod to make his summons even stronger, now is probably the best time to collect this Warframe, too.

In this guide, we'll show you how to get a full set of the Caliban Prime Warframe for free.

All Caliban Prime Relics, and how to get them in Warframe

There's two Lith Relics involved

To get the Caliban Prime Warframe you'll need the Lith C13, Lith K12, Meso V11, and Axi C10 Relics.

Caliban Prime Systems - Rare drop from Axi C10. Run the Apollo (Lua) Disruption node to farm this Relic.

Caliban Prime Neuroptics - Rare drop from Lith C13. Do quick runs in Hepit (Void) Capture for a chance at this Lith Relic.

Caliban Prime Chassis - Common drop from Lith K12. Same as the other Ltih Relic, this one can be quickly farmed by repeatedly running Hepit (Void).

Caliban Prime Blueprint - Uncommon drop from Meso V11. The best way to farm this, now that Defense is only three waves per round, the IO node in Jupiter.

If you don't want to farm the Void Relics directly, another option is to gamble with Relic Packs. If you have a Resource Booster, the best way to go about it is farming a bunch of Steel Essence, and then getting Relic Packs with that (up to 25) from Teshin in any Relay.

Other than that, you can get Relic Packs from all the six neutral Syndicates, as well as Ostron (Sumbaat), Solaris United (Smokefinger), and the Entrati (Otak). Overall, this involves a good amount of luck to score a Caliban Prime Relic per pull, but it's a good alternative way if you already have Standing saved up with these factions.

Caliban Prime was introduced in August 26, 2025 - so his Relics will be in the usual drop pool at least up till Q3 2027.

