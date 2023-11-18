Warframe Vastilok build guide: How to farm, recommended mods, and more

Gunblades in Warframe are arguably the community-favorite subtype of melee. Perfectly in tandem with the futuristic arsenal of Digital Extreme's long-running MMO-lite, the five gunblades currently available in Warframe provide the convenience of a ranged weapon coupled with the combo-building benefits of a melee weapon.

Introduced with the Sisters of Pavos update, Vastilok is one of the latest weapons in this class. While other old community favorite gunblades like Redeemer Prime have fallen out of the meta's favor, Vastilok retains its foothold due to its base armor-stripping shenanigans.

How to get Vastilok in Warframe

Baro Ki'teer can potentially sell the Vastilok for a high Ducat price (Image via Digital Extremes)

Vastilok can currently only be directly acquired via Baro Ki'teer, the void trader. This will cost approximately 550 Ducats and 325,000 Credits, but the actual price may vary.

All Baro-exclusive weaponry is sold by him on a rotational basis. As a result, if you have missed the Vastilok access rotation, you may have to wait a few months for another potential arrival.

Thankfully, unused copies of Vastilok are tradable between players. You can thus use the open Warframe market to buy it off other players for up to a few hundred Platinum.

Warframe Vastilok mod build: Armor stripping, priming, and general-purpose

Vastilok build with Shattering Impact for armor stripping (Image via Digital Extremes)

Vastilok's claim to fame is its high base multishot and status chance per pellet. The following are its base stats:

Damage 279 Multishot 9 pellets Status Chance 31% Critical Chance 19% Critical Damage 1.7x Attack Speed/ Fire Rate 1x animation speed

Despite its high attack speed, the pitiful base critical multiplier makes it respond poorly to a critical-focused build. Instead, you should completely ditch critical mods and go for its main schtick: Shattering Impact.

Shattering Impact is a common mod that lets Impact damage reduce base enemy armor by 6 per hit. In other words, this removes enemy armor before scaling is considered, and thus is capable of armor-stripping level cap targets even in Steel Path.

This does not need to be an Impact status proc but triggers on every hit if the damage type spread includes any amount of Impact Damage. This makes Vastilok the best candidate as the mod's vessel, dethroning Sarpa, which was previously used for the same purpose.

Additionally, you can turn this into a pocket primer for Viral damage if you want to use it solely as an armor-stripping tool. The high-status chance lets it apply 10x Viral stacks very easily by the time you remove armor on the MVP you are targetting.

Alternatively, you can play around with the weapon's innate Slash weightage to proc a high amount of Slash and thus use Vastilok as your main damage dealer.

To do this, you should remove Melee Prowess and the viral mod combo from this build and instead use Carnis Manidble, Weeping Wounds, and Primed Pressure Point. Note, however, that this does not scale well into endgame content, even with faction damage multiplier mods for the double-dip.