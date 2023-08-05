Warframe Vitrica build guide: drop location, recommended mods, and more

Warframe Vitrica is among the most exclusive weapons in the Heavy Blade class. Vitrica puts the 'heavy' in the Heavy Blade, with the highest base damage of 333 for its regular attacks. Like almost all weapons in its class, Vitrica boasts a high critical and status chance alongside good reach for easy corridor-clearing. Uniquely, this Heavy blade can send out glass shards upon aerial attacks, which then explode for three times the base damage.

This is not the best weapon in Warframe's heavy blade class, but the innate crowd control options give it a unique niche. Built correctly, it can also dispatch high-level armored enemies with ease, thanks to its high Slash weightage and a status chance to leverage Slash procs.

Warframe Vitrica drop location: how to get it?

Nora Night reveals her face when delivering the Vitrica to your inventory (image via Digital Extremes)

Vitrica is the weapon wielded by Nihil, one of the Nightwave bosses. Introduced as 'the Glassmaker,' the Nihil fight culminated the story beats in Nightwave season 3. However, the fight can be revisited anytime with the Nihil's Oubliette key item, which is purchasable for 60 Nightwave Creds from the corresponding shop.

Alternately, Nihil returns as a potential unique boss in events such as Recall: Ten Zero. Regardless of which avenue Nihil is fought in, successfully defeating Nihil rewards you with the Vitrica blueprint, which is delivered to your inventory by Nora Night afterward.

Warframe Vitrica build for end-game content

Critical-based Warframe Vitrica build with viral elemental combo (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe Vitrica's stats are an upgrade over the more popular Gram Prime, save for a lower critical chance. However, at 23%, Vitrica still has enough to leverage a critical-focused build.

A Blood Rush puts Vitrica at 133% critical chance at a 12x combo multiplier. Adding Sacrificial Steel in the mix takes it to 180%, meaning any other essential source of luck can tip it into red crit territory. This can be achieved through the Adarza Kavat buff or Arcane Avenger.

The build showcased above utilizes some critical buffs in a standalone weapon that requires no primer. The additional Viral elemental combo is supposed to apply a few Viral procs on its own, which can amplify the Slash procs built into the Heavy Blade stances. The added faction mod double-dips the Slash procs for further scaling into Steel Path mobs.

A case can also be made for a hybrid status and critical build with Weeping Wounds. In this case, the weapon's innate 40% Slash weightage helps but is not spectacular.

A Riven mod with proper stats helps greatly here. Alongside Carnis Mandible and Buzz Kill, a +Slash Riven can quickly bring the Slash weightage to over 70% for a good number of on-hit Slash procs at maximum combo.