5 ways Skull and Bones falls short of Sea of Thieves

Both Skull and Bones and Sea of Thieves offer a rip-roaring adventure on the high seas, where you can plunder, pillage, and craft your pirate tale. But beware, as these two games sail on vastly different courses despite sharing the salty spirit of maritime mischief.

So, hoist the anchor as we embark on a voyage through the five key areas where Skull and Bones veers off course, falling short of the unparalleled piratical charm that Rare's successful title boasts.

How is Skull and Bones different from Sea of Thieves?

While both Skull and Bones and Sea of Thieves offer the pirate life, they navigate the genre in distinct ways. Here's a glimpse into five areas where Ubisoft's new launch might steer off course compared to Rare's established adventure:

1) Shared world vs structured encounters

You can do anything in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare/Framezy on YouTube)

Sea of Thieves tosses pirates into a vast shared world, where every wave brings emergent adventures and nail-biting encounters with fellow buccaneers. Skull and Bones, on the other hand, leans towards structured adventures, possibly dampening the wild, unpredictable joy of high-seas mayhem.

This pirate-themed game from Ubisoft is easily surpassed by an immersive experience that developers at Rare offer, fostering an unpredictable and exhilarating experience unmatched by structured gameplay.

2) Sandbox freedom vs objective-oriented gameplay

Ubisoft prefers a structured and clean style (Image via Ubisoft/Deadly Diety on YouTube)

Rare's title sails on the waves of open-ended sandbox exploration, where every horizon holds the promise of adventure and discovery. Players chart their own pirate legend in Sea of Thieves amidst perilous waters, whether unraveling mysteries on forgotten islands or engaging in exhilarating naval skirmishes.

On the other hand, Skull and Bones leans towards structured objectives, potentially limiting players' ability to forge their pirate saga. Despite this, it offers epic voyages and daring raids, allowing them to still experience the thrill of the high seas and the allure of buried treasures.

3) Goofy charm vs gritty realism

Skull and Bone boasts a much more realistic style (Image via Ubisoft/ Game Informer on YouTube)

With its bright, cartoonish style full of humor, Sea of Thieves entices players to engage in silly pirate adventures. Developers at Ubisoft, on the other hand, chose to depict marine life more realistically, possibly forgoing some of the lighthearted fun in favor of a gritty experience at sea.

Sea of Thieves surpasses Skull and Bones' more realistic approach by combining humor and whimsy with its lively, cartoonish aesthetic to create an enthrallingly fun and immersive pirate experience.

4) Seafaring shenanigans vs landlubber logistics

Gathering wood in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft/ PepperHomie on YouTube)

Sea of Thieves reigns supreme with its thrilling ship handling and epic battles, offering boundless exploration and camaraderie for players to unleash their inner pirate. It seamlessly blends action-packed gameplay with boundless exploration.

Meanwhile, Skull and Bones, while diving deeper into ship management and resource gathering, risks complexity that dampens the excitement of high-seas adventure.

Despite promising rich maritime strategy, it may fall short of the seamless immersion and sheer excitement of SoT's captivating gameplay.

5) Sea monsters vs mundane wildlife

Megalodons are a mythical predator (Image via Rare/ Trunath on YouTube)

In Sea of Thieves, you never know what lurks beneath the waves. Will it be a grumpy Kraken with tentacles thicker than masts, or a Megalodon with a mouth bigger than your ship's hold? These mythical beasts add a dash of anticipation and danger to every voyage, keeping you on your toes.

Skull and Bones, on the other hand, provides more realistic wildlife encounters. There is one sea monster encounter, but it is a separate mission and does not quite have the ancient predator charm to it.

If a reckless pirate escapade where every voyage is a sandbox adventure appeals to you, then Sea of Thieves is undoubtedly your best (pirate) friend. Hoist the colors high, and prepare for a fantastical experience with this pirate haven.

But if you fancy a more grounded approach, with a focus on building your own maritime empire, then Skull and Bones might be the treasure map leading you to a different kind of piratical delight. Avast, mate – the open seas await, brimming with adventure for all types of scallywags.