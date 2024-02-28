How to become Pirate Legend in Sea of Thieves

Achieving the Pirate Legend title is a challenging adventure across the treacherous waters of Sea of Thieves. Come along as we uncover the secrets to achieving this coveted status. In this swashbuckling guide, we'll navigate through the perils of piracy, uncover hidden treasures, and conquer legendary challenges that await on the horizon.

Season 11 has offered new motivation to many newcomers in Sea of Thieves. Come along as we raise the sails and go on an incredible journey to become the greatest Pirate Legend in Sea of Thieves.

How to become a Pirate Legend?

"Pirate Legend" is the most prized title in the Sea of Thieves universe. It is the greatest honor in the game, and obtaining it is a difficult endeavor. After completing the grind, users will be rewarded with access to new stores, a special region, and tons of interesting tasks unavailable to other players.

Leveling up with Trading Companies

There are 10 Trading Companies in Sea of Thieves, each offering a separate set of missions that players may do to gain gold and emissaries. As of Season 11, most Trading Companies have had their level cap increased.

Trading Companies in Sea of Thieves. (Image via Rare)

Players must level up the reputation of three of the eight Trading Companies to Level 50 to advance to Pirate Legend rank. Leveling up is not difficult but is time-consuming.

Leveling up reputation requires players to undertake quests and voyages from the trading company. These voyages range from collecting specific items to hunting down fabled skeleton captains. Completing these quests will gradually increase your reputation with the Trading Company, thereby boosting your level.

Purchase promotions and talking to the Mysterious Stranger

The Mysterious Stranger can be found in every outpost inside the tavern. (Image via Rare)

Players will be able to buy the Level 50 promotion once they have achieved Level 50 with a corporation. Purchasing promotions will speed up the leveling process in the future by introducing fresher, more lucrative tasks.

At outposts, players may purchase these promotions from Trading Company representatives. It is important to note that they must buy the level 50 promotions and commendations for all three Trading Companies they are grinding.

Once this is done, players just need to head to the Mysterious Stranger and have a short conversation with him. The character has blue-green glowing eyes and can be found in the tavern at all outposts, usually on the top left diagonal corner once you enter the taverns.

What are the rewards for becoming a Pirate Legend?

Athena's Fortune hideout as seen in the game. (Image via Rare)

Players will immediately receive the Legendary Clothing set and the Shanty of Legends after achieving the status. This shanty is the only way to enter Athena's Fortune Hideout.

Athena’s Fortune hideout is a short stroll to the entrance to this hideaway, which is located near the stairs in front of the Mysterious Stranger. To access the hideaway, players only need to go to the location and play the shanty on one of their instruments.

A “Pirate Legend” title and commendation will also be unlocked, along with a plethora of new ghostly cosmetics that can be purchased from Athena’s Fortune hideout.