What is the best PvE class to choose in Black Desert Online?

While all classes in Black Desert Online can succeed in PvE, some are simply better than others. This is going to vary from player to player, so it’s important to keep that in mind. It’s better to play a class that you like and enjoy the aesthetic/gameplay of, over something that is simply more powerful than everyone else. That way, you can just enjoy your time in the game more. That said, some classes are really just ridiculously powerful and can clear trash packs faster.

While there are a few classes in Black Desert Online that endgame grind faster than any other, I had to pick one. In the end, I went with the mighty Succession Witch, which was in the SS tier for our Black Desert Online PvE tier list.

The Succession Witch is easily the best PvE class in Black Desert Online

It's just non-stop damage if you're good enough. (Image via Pearl Abyss)

If you want the power to obliterate groups of enemies at a super high rate of speed in Black Desert Online, you want to play the Succession Witch. This means you’re going to avoid the Awakening, which gives you a new type of weapon. Instead, you’re going to keep the style you’re more familiar with.

From the mid-game and on, Succession Witch is the queen of grinding through PvE content in Black Desert Online. Her ability to use powerful AOE attacks, and crowd control abilities (stuns, knock downs, slows), also help her succeed where others might fail.

There isn’t a class in the game, other than perhaps Awakening Nova that can farm as hard as Succession Witch can in Black Desert Online. The Witch class’ various defensive buffs and self-sustain put her in a class all on her own.

Another great benefit is that several of her powerful skills also have Protections (Invincibility frames, Super Armor, Forward Guard), which keeps her safe while mowing down groups of foes.

No class does it quite as big as this one. (Image via Black Desert Online)

Another great facet of Succession Witch in Black Desert Online is that she has plenty of skills with decent/low cooldowns, making her more than viable. While it is a challenging class to play, it’s still without a doubt, the best class in the game when it comes to clearing enemy groups.

No class clears faster, whether it’s due to speed, or the incredible burst damage it offers players. Awakening Witch is pretty close too, but if you want the top-tier, world-beater, you need to be picking the Succession Witch.

What makes the Witch difficult is the higher APM needed to play it, and since it lacks basic combos, it’s more a freestyle class. You really have to know everything about your kit, how it works, and when to use it efficiently. It is without a doubt the best, but it’s not a class you’re going to pick up and just immediately master.

You have to put effort in if you want to be a successful Succession Witch in BDO. If you’re worried about the skill ceiling, Awakened Witch is also powerful, and easier to manage - it’s just not as strong. Some players might prefer Drakania or Woosa, but they lack the power this class has.

The game's classes all function in unique, interesting ways, making them powerful in certain situations. While not everyone agrees on what is strong and what isn’t, the consensus seems to be that Succession Witch is the way to go.