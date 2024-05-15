What is Blade and Soul NEO Classic? 

NCSoft is attempting a comeback with the Blade and Soul brand by launching Blade and Soul NEO Classic. An MMORPG with one of the most satisfying combat experiences of its time, the original title was ruined by issues ranging from performance to baffling game design choices.

Blade and Soul NOE Classic is a remaster of the first Blade and Soul game from a decade ago. The Wuxia-themed Korean MMO did well in its Eastern release, but less so in its Western launch in 2016.

However, this time around, NCSoft has promised to 'deliver the nostalgia and depth of Blade and Soul’s early days through remastered art and a veteran-focused approach to fun and responsive combat'.

Has Blade and Soul Neo Classic release date been announced?

NCSoft has not announced a specific release date for Blade and Soul NEO Classic yet. Addressing fan interest in learning an expected release schedule, a January 2024 blog post (Soul Log) from the developer says:

"We know that a lot of you who are eagerly awaiting Blade & Soul NEO Classic have expressed curiosity regarding the release schedule."

Offering a reason for why it might be a bad idea to provide a proper release schedule, the developer says:

"We too want to provide a clear schedule for NEO Classic’s release. However, we fear that by promising a release date, we’ll end up releasing NEO Classic in an incomplete state for the sake of keeping that promise, even before fully implementing the changes that players wish for."

Blade and Soul NEO Classic was originally planned to be a global release similar to NCSoft's other new big MMO, Throne and Liberty. The latter title ended up having a split East-exclusive launch. Its Western release date is yet to be announced.

In a similar vein, Blade and Soul NEO Classic was soft-launched in China in April 2024. As such, many fans are speculating a Western release in late 2024 or early 2025.

Like AION Classic Europe, Blade and Soul NEO Classic will get the global Classic server treatment with a worldwide launch for each region, save for China.

What's new in Blade and Soul NEO Classic?

Blade and Souls vs NEO Classic graphics (Image via NCSoft)

While the mobile games Blade and Soul Revolution, as well as Blade and Soul 2, included adaptations of the original game's world and formula, NEO Classic is a proper return to the roots.

As a remaster, this title recreates the art and assets of the original Blade and Soul. The latter game was ported over to Unreal Engine 4 a couple of years ago, but some of the unique stylistic quirks and charm in its original version were lost in translation. Blade and Soul NEO Classic aims to restore the vision of the original as faithfully as possible.

The balance aspects of Blade and Souls will also be remapped into a fresh system, which aims to cut down on the pay-to-win aspects. Classic servers will also disallow AFK or autoplay features.

Like Tarislands, this remaster will adopt a seasonal system that initially focuses on exploration and relatively casual gameplay but has some ranking systems as well as competitive gameplay opportunities open up later in the season.