Over the years, the gaming industry has seen its fair share of MMORPGs. This game genre contains enormous areas in which many players can explore, fight numerous enemies, and have fun together. These games are also typically offered as a live service that lasts for years. MMORPGs can become quite grindy to provide players with content in the game's later stages.

Developers sometimes introduce autoplay features to alleviate the tension of hours of grinding. Autoplay, as the name implies, is when the AI accomplishes the job you want to avoid without any input from you. The community views autoplay as both a benefit and a con for an MMO. This method is often termed AFK or away from keyboard farming.

Let's look at some games in this genre that use autoplay to some extent.

1) Old-school RuneScape

Developed by Jagex, RuneScape is a name that spells nostalgia for many people. This game was essentially the first MMORPG a lot of you played and have fond memories of. The Old-school RuneScape community is the driving force behind the game, as players have a say in what content the game will receive.

A massive chunk of content in this game can be cleared via the game's autoplay mechanics. Old-school Runescape is also available on mobile devices, making it even more suitable for AFK farming.

2) V4 (Global)

MMOs are generally quite popular among South Korean gamers. As a result, many Korean creators are committed to making games that suit their preferences. Some of these titles are solid, while others are solely desperate cash grabs.

V4 is an MMO for PC and mobile devices created by Nat Games and distributed by Nexon. This game can be played entirely on autopilot. After you enable specific options, your character will embark on quests, accept them, fight enemies, and run around the open world independently. After you've completed the initial setup, you won't have to touch your controller again.

3) Black Desert Online

South Korean studio Pearl Abyss has been making quite a name for itself in the mainstream market recently. Many gamers are eagerly waiting for their single-player title, Crimson Desert. The studio also created Black Desert Online, one of the most famous MMORPGs for quite some time.

Black Desert Online has seen its fair share of ups and downs alongside many expansions. One of the best changes the developers made in the game was including the option to fish automatically. This allows players to configure their character to fish automatically while not playing the game. It can be an excellent way to make money and obtain expensive stuff without actively participating in the game.

4) Lineage 2 Revolution

Lineage II is a well-known MMO game developed by NCSoft in South Korea. It was released for Microsoft Windows and was a huge hit, with many expansions. Netmarble created a mobile spinoff game called Lineage 2 Revolution, which is an MMORPG that follows in the footsteps of its predecessor.

The developers went on an extensive marketing campaign to promote this game before its release in Korea in 2016, and the game arrived on global servers the following year. The title is set 100 years before the Goddess of Destruction story of Lineage 2. Since it is a mobile title, autoplay is a prominent game feature. The majority of the game's chores can be accomplished automatically.

5) Therian Saga

Released in 2014, Therian Saga is an almost decade-old MMO developed by Virtys Inc. The browser-based sandbox game features a rich world full of amazing stories and mystical elements. Like all the other games in the list, this MMO also features an autoplay system.

Therian Saga allows users to organize their days, and their heroes will continue about their daily lives even when they log out. The characters will explore the world, make goods, tame beasts, and even construct cities. These chores will be completed without even logging into the game.