Where to find Mutant Hound in Fallout 76

Mutant Hounds in Fallout 76 are one of the most important mobs. Lore-wise, the hounds are normal street dogs that have been exposed to so much radiation that they have turned into hideous monsters. These entities are extremely aggressive and can kill you if you don’t have enough attack power or haven't prepared sufficiently.

Mutant Hounds have been a staple mob in the Fallout franchise. Since the very first Fallout game, they have been making appearances. These mobs are great sources of meat chops and other resources. Fallout 76 has certain quests that specifically make you hunt Mutant Hounds. Here’s an in-depth guide to help you find them.

Where are the Mutant Hounds in Fallout 76?

The vicious Mutant Hound (Image via Bethesda)

Even though these hounds are extremely mutated and radiated, they haven’t forgotten their loyalty. In Fallout 76, Mutant Hounds are mostly spotted with Super Mutants. If you encounter Super Mutant camps during your explorations, you are bound to spot at least one hound following a camp resident.

While the creatures aren’t that strong on their own, the Super Mutants can be very tricky to deal with. They are usually armed with various rifles and other melee weapons. If you are just starting out, it should be wise not to approach Super Mutant camps until you've found or crafted proper gear and weapons.

Here are the zones that are very likely to spawn Mutant Hounds

West Tek Research Facility

In the southern half of the Savage Divide is the West Tek Research Facility. This abandoned place has become a stronghold for the Super Mutants, making it great for finding and hunting Mutant Hounds.

However, this place is extremely dangerous. The moment you enter the area, Super Mutants will greet you with grenades and fire. Bring a Power Armor if you can.

Huntersville

If the West Tek Research Facility is a little too much for you, then a good alternative could be Huntersville. This place can be found south of the facility. While Huntersville is not as big, it still shelters a large group of Super Mutants. You will need a good supply of weapons and defensive armor to survive this location.

Eastern Regional Penitentiary and Grafton Dam

Fallout 76 is an online game, which means there are a lot of other players roaming around with the same intentions as you. If you, by any chance, are sharing the server with someone else and both of the previous locations are cleared, you can go north and find the Eastern Regional Penitentiary and Grafton Dam. These two closely placed POIs are also great for hunting Mutant Hounds.

