Where to find Siege Golems in Last Epoch

Siege Golems in Last Epoch are some of the more dangerous foes to encounter. They boast powerful attacks, making them quite a challenge to take down. Given how strong they can be, knowing how to deal with them is key as well. Furthermore, players may have to defeat them for Prophecies and should know where to find them in the first place so they can prep before taking them on.

This guide details where players can find Siege Golems in Last Epoch to tackle and test their varied builds against. Here is everything they need to know.

How to find Siege Golems in Last Epoch

This enemy stands out easily from the rest and goes down with a blast (Image via YouTube: Eternal Penguin/Eleventh Hour Games)

Siege Golems are a type of Heroic enemy. They are described as living constructs fused by combining a tower shield and ballista using fire magic. It can be found in specific locations around Last Epoch's story campaign, namely the following spots: Etendell, Liath's Road, and The Osprix Warcamp.

The easiest encounter would be at the Etendell waypoint in the Divine Era. Spawning here, players must follow the path northwards, and a Siege Golem should spawn, waiting to be defeated. They can also reload the map to get them to reappear after downing them.

Alternatively, they can appear in both Soulfire Bastion and Monolith of Fate. The former is an end-game dungeon and requires a Soulfire Bastion key, which can be very rare to find. The latter is also an endgame system, requiring players to complete nodes of different challenges to see it through — however, this method is fairly unreliable due to its randomness.

Whichever method players choose, they can farm the enemy for some decent gear as well. Note that Siege Golems in Last Epoch have some powerful moves at their disposal. One is a Flamethrower attack that spews a steady burst of fire at the target, meaning keeping distance is key. Defeating a Siege Golem will cause an explosion, heavily damaging anything nearby.

Last Epoch is currently available only on PC.