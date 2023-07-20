Why Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is the perfect time to pick up a new main

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is the very first season of the game. Despite having launched a month ago, Blizzard's brand new action roleplaying game (ARPG) has managed to garner quite some fan following. While some are not satisfied with the way the game was balanced, the majority have appreciated how Blizzard has handled everything until now.

The seasonal mechanic in Diablo 4 will require you to create a new character, which will be active in the Seasonal Realm only for now. While the old character won't be deleted, you will have to start every new season with a brand-new character. That said, here's why Season of the Malignant is the best time to start with a new class.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Should you be choosing a new main class for Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant?

Firstly, if you have already completed the campaign on one character, you won't have to do so with your seasonal character. You can just opt to skip the campaign and begin your seasonal journey.

Moreover, since you've finished the campaign on one class, you would have probably hit level 50 with that character. While you might not have perfected your build, you already know the ins and outs of it. Starting a new class would mean you get to approach Diablo 4 differently.

Not only that, every single class in the game has a unique playstyle. So if you do end up picking a new class, it just might be challenging when it comes to adapting to the new skills and movements that the game has to offer. It is also practical to pick a new class because you will have to start with a new character, anyway.

🗺️ Maximize your renown, explore the map, and visit Altar's of Lilith



With the recent Diablo 4 1.1.0 patch, Blizzard nerfed almost every single class in the game. With the effects of the patch already visible in the game, it's worth seeing for yourself how it's affected all the classes.

The primary feature that the game has to offer is build crafting. While there are some builds that are considered to be meta, almost every build in the game can be fun to play. While there wasn't really an incentive to create a new character in the Eternal Realm, you have to make a new character anyway for the Seasonal Realm. You will also be able to try out the new Malignant Hearts on this character, a feature that isn't available in the Eternal Realm.

To conclude, RPGs, in essence, have a tiring grind. So creating a new character and trying out the different mechanics that the game has to offer should be a good enough reason for you to pick up a new main class in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant.